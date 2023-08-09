Zach Neto Injury Update: Angels shortstop to miss more time than expected 

The Los Angeles Angels are facing a challenging stretch as rookie shortstop Zach Neto, already hampered by ailments earlier in the season, is reportedly set to miss more playing time due to a recurring lower back inflammation.

The recent setback adds to the Angels' woes following a series of disappointing performances that have left them struggling to maintain momentum in the second half of the season.

Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger Zach Neto underwent further testing that revealed more inflammation in his back. He’s expected to be out several weeks but should return before the end of the season, Nevin said.

Neto's absence was confirmed by various reports, which stated that the rookie infielder is being placed on the 10-day injury list. His struggles with injuries have been a concern throughout the season, and his return from his previous stint on the IL did not mark a complete recovery.

The ongoing back issues have significantly affected his performance, and the Angels are now faced with the challenge of reshuffling their lineup to compensate for his absence.

How have Zach Neto’s LA Angles performed thus far in the 2023 season?

The Angels' 2023 season has been marked by ups and downs, and the recent news of Neto's injury only compounds the team's difficulties. With a current record of 56-58, the Angels are struggling to maintain a strong position in the playoff race.

The team's management and fans had hoped that Neto's contribution would bolster their efforts, but his recurring injuries have put a damper on those expectations.

The Angels have been struggling during the second half of the MLB season due to recurrent injuries such as Zach Neto’s and problems with their bullpen.

While there is some positive news in the form of infielder Brandon Drury's return from the IL, the Angels are in a precarious position as they navigate this crucial phase of the season.

Drury's return, with his impressive batting average, home run count, and runs batted in, provides a glimmer of hope for the team's offensive capabilities.

As the Angels aim to regain their footing and push for a playoff berth, the organization and fans will be anxiously waiting for updates on Zach Neto's recovery timeline.

The hope is that he can return before the end of the season and contribute to the team's efforts as they strive to turn the tide and secure a spot in the postseason.

