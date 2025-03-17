Zack Wheeler, Bryce Harper's wives send heartfelt messages to Aaron Nola's daughter on her 1st birthday

Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola and his wife Hunter Jayde's only child Scottie turned one yesterday, and her parents' friends, Kayla Harper and Dominique Wheeler, sent heartfelt messages. Kayla is the wife of Phillies franchise star Bryce Harper while Dominique is the better half of perennial Cy Young contender Zack Wheeler.

Nola and his wife were high school sweethearts, and the couple tied the knot on 2023 New Year's Eve. The Phillies star had popped the big question around the same time in 2021.

With his daughter turning one yesterday, Nola and his wife celebrated the occasion with an event titled, "Scottie is ONE silly goose." Many of Nola's Phillies teammates and their partners attended the event, and shared snaps of it on social media, with heartfelt messages.

Bryce Harper's wife Kayla shared two stories on Instagram. The first one featured a snap of her daughter Brooklyn with Zack Wheeler's child Bambi.

"Happy birthday Scottie," she captioned the post.

Nola's wife responded by re-sharing it with the caption "Sweet Angels".

Screenshots of Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola's wives' Instagram stories [Image Source - @ kayy.harper, hunterjaydenola on Instagram]

In the second story, Brooklyn played with her youngest sister Kamryn.

Bryce Harper's wife's Instagram story [Image Source - @ kayy.harper on Instagram]

Zack Wheeler's wife shared three stories on Instagram, with the first being a family snap with her husband and their three children: Wesley, Winter, and Bambi.

"We love you Scottie [Hunter Jayde Nola] happy birthday," She captioned the post.

Nola's wife re-shared the story, captioning it, "We love you guys".

Screenshots of Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola's wives' Instagram stories [Image Source - @ nikawheelz, hunterjaydenola on Instagram]

The second post was a picture of Bambi, while Wheeler's daughters played with Scottie in the third one.

Zack Wheeler's wife's Instagram story [Image Source - @ nikawheelz on Instagram]

More Phillies players' wives also sent heartfelt messages to Aaron Nola's daughter

In addition to Bryce Harper and Zack Wheeler's wives, Jessica Castellanos and Madison Wilson's spouses shared social media posts wishing Aaron Nola's daughter.

Jessica is the wife of popular Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos while Madison is the spouse of infielder Weston Wilson. Castellanos' wife shared three snaps from the birthday event on her Instagram stories.

The first snap featured the highlight of the decorations, with Jessica captioning it:

"Happy birthday Scottie"

Nick Castellanos' wife's Instagram story [Image Source - @ jesscastellanosss on Instagram]

The next two snaps showed her son Otto playing with bubbles.

Nick Castellanos' wife's Instagram stories [Image Source - @ jesscastellanosss on Instagram]

As for Wilson's wife Madison, she shared a snap of the birthday girl, captioning it:

"little birthday goose!!!"

Westin Wilson's wife's Instagram story [Image Source - @ madisonhauck on Instagram]

