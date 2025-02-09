Zack Wheeler's wife Dominique drops 1-word reaction to Aaron Nola's spouse Hunter's adorable off-season moments; Bryson Stott's better half Dru reacts

On Friday, Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola's wife, Hunter, took to Instagram to share a series of adorable snaps featuring her husband and infant daughter, as the family of three enjoyed the off-season in each other's company.

"The sweetest off season is coming to an end🥲❤️" Hunter Nola captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to the post, the spouses of fellow starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and second baseman Bryson Stott, Dominique Wheeler and Dru Stott, commented with sweet compliments.

"Can’t WAIT to see you guys 🥹❤️" Dru Stott commented.

"Cutest" Dominique Wheeler commented.

Screenshots of Dru Stott and Dominque Wheeler's comments on Hunter Nola's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@hunterjaydenola)

With the trio of Aaron Nola, Bryson Stott and Zack Wheeler having shared the locker room at Citizen's Bank Park for two seasons already, the three are pretty good friends, playing baseball together day in, day out. Looking at the aforementioned comments, it appears a similar dynamic exists between their spouses as well, who all appear to be quite fond of each other.

Aaron Nola's wife Hunter takes to Instagram to post adorable family snaps

On January 1, All-Star Aaron Nola's better half, Hunter, took to Instagram to post a series of adorable family snaps as she reflected on memorable moments spent with her loved ones.

"Hard to fathom just how much I love these people❤️" Hunter Nola captioned her Instagram post

On the field, Aaron Nola had a strong 2024 campaign, finishing the regular season with a 14-8 record, a 3.57 ERA, and 197 total strikeouts. He was one of the key members of the Phillies' pitching staff, alongside Zack Wheeler, as the Phils won their first NL East division title since 2011.

The wait for a World Series win, however, continues, as the Phillies once again heartbreakingly bowed out in the NLDS, defeated by an exciting New York Mets team. Heading into the 2025 season, Nola, Wheeler and the rest of their teammates will be hoping to finally deliver on their undoubted potential and potentially go all the way.

