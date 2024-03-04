Zack Wheeler Contract: Where does Phillies pitcher's record-breaking $126 million extension rank in MLB history?

Zack Wheeler's contract extension has been finalized. It was announced a bit ago, but the details have finally been confirmed and they are staggering. It's a three-year extension worth $126 million. Just at first glance, that seems like a massive deal.

That's because it is. Zack Wheeler has now signed a historic deal to stay with his team and forego a foray into free agency in 2025, when he was slated to headline a deep class of star baseball players.

Is Zack Wheeler the most contract expensive extension in MLB history?

The $126 million extension is not quite the most expensive in MLB history in terms of total value. That belongs to Mookie Betts, who signed a $365 million extension when he had one year left on his contract.

This is largely due to Zack Wheeler's age. The ace pitcher is 34 and signing an extension. Most of the other stars who signed massive extensions, such as Manny Machado, Mike Trout, Betts, and the rest, were young.

If Wheeler were 28, it's reasonable that he might get a decade long contract and it be worth close to $400 million, but he's not. That would be the record, but timing is important with these mega deals.

In terms of AAV, however, it is the highest in MLB history. No extension has paid more than the $42 million average annual salary that the Philadelphia Phillies are now going to pay Wheeler.

In fact, it's almost historic for AAV in general. The pitcher is being paid as the fourth-highest player in MLB history. Shohei Ohtani shattered the record this offseason with $70 million AAV.

Zack Wheeler is signed for a record amount of AAV

Prior to that, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander had $43.33 million deals that were MLB's highest ever. Wheeler would slot in right below that number with his current extension.

Wheeler has been among the best pitchers in baseball with the Phillies, and he is now being paid as one. He will remain with the team through his age 37 season thanks to the massive Zack Wheeler Extension.

