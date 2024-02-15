Zack Wheeler Update: Phillies engaged in extension talks with star pitcher

Philadelphia Phillies tall right-hand pitching ace Zack Wheeler has started extension talks with the ballclub during spring training. No deal has been struck between the Phillies and Wheeler camp yet but the talks are ongoing. Philadelphia will be hopeful of keeping their ace for years to come, as they did with RHP Aaron Nola at the start of the recently concluded offseason.

The right-hander's $118 million, five-year contract with the Phillies has been worth the money. However, it will expire at the end of this season and Wheeler will be free to sign with any team after that. He stated that a long-term agreement might be in the works before the start of the regular season on Wednesday, when the pitchers and catchers reported to Phillies camp for 2024 spring training.

"Yeah, I think they've talked. I know they are chatting. I think it could happen any time, honestly." - Wheeler proclaimed about immenent talks between his camp and the Phillies oraganization

Zack Wheeler, who is in the last year of his contract, will make $23.5 million this season. The 33-year-old was a member of the New York Mets for his first five seasons in the big leagues.

Zack Wheeler had his worst season in Philadelphia in 2023, but he still managed to place sixth in the NL Cy Young race. With a 3.61 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, and 13-6 record, he struck out 212 batters in 192 innings thrown in the 2023 MLB season.

When Zack was asked about what his expectations were on the new possible extension deal, taking into account what the Phillies offfered Aaron Nola in November 2023 ($172 million/seven years), he replied:

"I want to be paid on how I've done, what they expect out of me. It's not all about the money to me. I took less to come here and be in a good spot, be happy. I do want what I feel like I've earned."

"I've done well the past couple years, past few years, so hopefully that speaks for itself. I don't see any pressure, one way or another. I'm leaving that to my agent and the front office. I'm hands-off and listening."

Despite not being dominant at the mound, Zack Wheeler brings consistency and durability to his game

When compared to the likes of ace pitchers Jacob DeGrom and Max Scherzer, Zack Wheeler is not a traditional starter who brings voracious dominance to the mound.

But the case that works in his favor is the variety of his pitching arsenal . More importantly, his consistency to pitch every three days and keep himself away from the IL, speaks a lot about his durability.

Zack Wheeler makes a strong argument for a contract extension that pushes well into nine figures for a four-year term should he be offered one by the Philadelphia Phillies before opening day.

Compared to players like Sonny Gray and Chris Bassitt, both of whom signed three-year contracts spanning their campaigns from age 34 to 36, he has a stronger track record. While Bassitt signed a $63 million deal with the Blue Jays last year, Gray signed a $75 million deal with the Cardinals this past winter.

