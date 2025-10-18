Nick Castellanos Landing Spots: 3 offseason destinations for Phillies’ right fielder

Nick Castellanos’ 2025 season didn’t live up to expectations for him or the Phillies. The 33-year-old finished the regular season hitting .250/.294/.400 with 17 home runs and 72 RBI in 589 plate appearances, a clear step back from what Philly paid for when they signed him to a five‑year, $100 million deal in 2022.

With about $20 million still owed on that contract, the Phillies are widely expected to either trade or release Castellanos this offseason to clear payroll and open roster flexibility. Multiple outlets say teams in need of a veteran right‑handed power bat or a DH could be interested, especially if Philadelphia chips in on the remaining salary.

Between his experience, past production, and the fact that he can play both corner outfield and DH, Castellanos still looks like a low‑risk, potentially useful pickup for contenders or analytically minded clubs willing to bet on a bounceback.

Top 3 Landing Spots for Nick Castellanos

#3 - San Diego Padres

San Diego needs offense and versatility, someone who can handle DH and corner outfield reps, and has the payroll to take on some or all of Castellanos’ remaining $20M.

He’d slot as a right‑handed power complement to the Padres’ left‑leaning lineup, likely rotating between right field and DH based on matchups.

Petco’s neutral-to-pitcher-friendly quirks might shave a little off his raw power but they’ll also protect him from ugly slumps, making him a steady, matchup‑driven bat.

If Philly agrees to subsidize part of his deal, the Padres can add a veteran run producer without signing up for long‑term risk.

#2 - Texas Rangers

Despite being spectators for the 2025 postseason, the Rangers maintain an unwavering "win-now" mentality. They stand to gain significantly from Castellanos’s right-handed thump for a corner position or DH role, simultaneously injecting veteran gravitas into the heart of their batting order.

He would most likely be deployed in a platoon-conscious capacity, receiving regular plate appearances designed to maximize his production and catalyze a performance rebound.

Given Texas’s financial flexibility and the expectation that Philadelphia will subsidize a segment of his $20M commitment, the Rangers could secure him through a trade involving lower-tier prospects.

This maneuver would grant them a cost-controlled addition aimed directly at bolstering their odds for a 2026 playoff berth.

#1 - Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland is the cleanest low‑cost, high‑upside landing spot. The Guardians often extract value from veteran bats and have a real need in the outfield/DH mix. Castellanos could slide into a right‑field/DH rotation and be used aggressively in platoons.

If Philly releases Castellanos, he could sign with Cleveland for the league minimum. This is a low-risk, high-reward opportunity for the Guardians to gain affordable depth and potentially trade him later if he performs well.

