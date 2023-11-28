Olivia Dunne rejects hockey player's unique approach, drops subtle hint about baseball star boyfriend Paul Skenes

With millions of followers and fans, Olivia Dunne undoubtedly has a lot of admirers. One of them was so bold to go on TikTok and profess their adoration for her in a unique fashion. A hocket player decked himself out in Dunne-themed attire, with her face and school's color adorning everything.

It certainly got the attention of the LSU gymnast. She decided to duet the video on her TikTok channel. However, it wasn't a positive reception for the emboldened hockey star.

It was an edit of the player, and Dunne responded by saying:

"I like baseball. Sorry!"

She was tremendously polite about it, though. Dunne also captioned it:

"W hockey rizz, though."

Her response is a direct reference to Paul Skenes. The gymnast has been dating the Pittsburgh Pirates prospect for a while since the two were carrying LSU athletics on their backs.

Dunne recently posted a video discussing a supposed second girlfriend for Skenes. However, the latest video suggests she's still with him.

Is Olivia Dunne ready to take over the world?

Olivia Dunne has a ton of channels through which her popularity keeps growing.

Olivia Dunne is taking over the world.

TikTok and social media are some of them, but so is her gymnastics. She's one of the brightest stars in the sport, so much so that she captured Nastia Liukin's attention.

Now, she's getting to star in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Had she not been so popular, this would have been a boost. She's about to be exposed to a new audience, which will only help her grow.

She's already one of the top personalities and top young gymnasts worldwide. And this is unlikely to change any time soon given how much exposure she's getting and how devoted her fans are.

