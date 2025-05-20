Padres vs Blue Jays: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 20, 2025

The San Diego Padres will travel to Canada to face the Toronto Blue Jays for a three-game series starting on Tuesday. The visitors have looked strong this season, boasting a 27-18 record, while the Blue Jays are two games below .500 at 22-24.

Let's look at odds for the matchup, and a prediction of how things might play out.

Padres vs Blue Jays prediction:

Dylan Cease gets the nod to take the mound for San Diego on Tuesday. Despite struggling in a one-off outing against the Athletics in early April, Cease has played better lately. In his last two starts, he has given up just two earned runs, pitching 6.2 innings both times.

Dylan Cease in action against the Los Angeles Angels - Source: Getty

In terms of hitters, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jackson Merrill and Manny Machado are enjoying excellent seasons, batting .304, .367 and .317.

For Toronto, Chris Bassitt gets the start. He boasts a 3-2 record, 3.16 ERA and 55 strikeouts. Bassitt is coming off a strong outing against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

From a hitting standpoint, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is once again the player to watch. The Dominican slugger is batting .288 with five home runs and 20 RBIs.

Alhough the Blue Jays are tough to beat on their day, San Diego has too much firepower to lose this one.

Prediction: San Diego Padres 5, Toronto Blue Jays 3

Odds:

Moneyline : San Diego Padres -120, Toronto Blue Jays +102

Run Spread: Padres -1.5 (+125), Blue Jays +1.5 (-167)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-102), Under 8.5 (-130)

Injury report:

San Diego injuries:

Logan Gillaspie (RHP): 15-day IL (Oblique)

Mason McCoy (IF): 10-day IL (Finger)

Joe Musgrove (RHP): 60-day IL (Elbow)

Matt Waldron (RHP): 60-day IL (Oblique)

Bryan Hoeing (RHP): 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Jhony Brito (RHP): 60-day IL (Forearm)

Yu Darvish (RHP): 15-day IL (Elbow)

Toronto Blue Jays injuries:

Andres Jimenez (2B): 10-day IL (Quadricep)

Nick Sandlin (RHP): 15-day IL (Back)

Max Scherzer (RHP): 60-day IL (Thumb)

Angel Bastardo (RHP): 60-day IL (Elbow)

Alex Manoah (RHP): 60-day IL (Elbow)

Erik Swanson (RHP): 60-day IL (Hand)

Ryan Burr (RHP): 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Expert's picks:

Although Toronto has been better than last season, San Diego is one of the best teams in the majors, and its record proves that.

Money Line: San Diego Padres (-120)

Run Line: San Diego Padres -1.5 (+125)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-130)

