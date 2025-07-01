Padres vs. Phillies: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - July 1, 2025

It’s a classic pitchers’ showdown on tap in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Padres clash in Game 2 of their midseason series on Tuesday. Fresh off a dominant shutout in the opener, the Phillies look to keep their home dominance alive behind the steady left arm of Cristopher Sanchez.

San Diego turns to Nick Pivetta, who’s been on a tear and quietly ranks among the NL’s toughest pitchers to square up this season. With both teams chasing crucial midseason wins and star names like Bryce Harper back in the mix, Tuesday feels like one of those gritty, edge-of-your-seat showdowns under the lights in Philly.

Pitcher & Hitter Matchups

Starting Pitchers

Nick Pivetta (RHP, Padres): At 8–2 with a 3.36 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 97 innings, Pivetta has been San Diego’s most reliable starter. He’s coming off a 10-strikeout shutout performance against Washington and owns a sharp 2.98 ERA in six road starts this season.

Cristopher Sánchez (LHP, Phillies): Sánchez enters at 6–2 with a 2.79 ERA and 103 strikeouts over 100.2 innings. The lefty has anchored the Phillies’ rotation, with the team going 11–3 in his starts, while holding opponents to a .224 average at Citizens Bank Park.

Key Hitters to Watch

Phillies:

Trea Turner: .295 AVG, 17 doubles, 20 steals - the engine at the top of the order.

Bryce Harper: Back from a 22-game IL stint, batting .256 with a .370 OBP and 9 homers.

Nick Castellanos & Kyle Schwarber: Both power threats with a combined 35 HRs this season.

Padres:

Manny Machado: .293 AVG, 13 HR, 47 RBI - remains the team’s offensive leader.

Fernando Tatis Jr.: 15 HR, 17 steals, dynamic at the plate and in the field.

Luis Arraez: .286 AVG, 4 HR - contact machine, tough out against lefties.

Projected Starting Lineups

San Diego Padres (Away Team):

DH Luis Arraez

3B Manny Machado

CF Jackson Merrill

RF Fernando Tatis Jr.

SS Xander Bogaerts

LF Gavin Sheets

2B Jose Iglesias

1B Jake Cronenworth

C Martin Maldonado

SP: Nick Pivetta

Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):

SS Trea Turner

DH Kyle Schwarber

1B Bryce Harper

3B Alec Bohm

RF Nick Castellanos

LF Max Kepler

C J.T. Realmuto

2B Bryson Stott

CF Brandon Marsh

SP: Cristopher Sanchez

Injury Report

Phillies:

Aaron Nola (rib fracture): 60-day IL, out through mid-July

Orion Kerkering (elbow): 15-day IL

Bryce Harper: Recently activated, returned to the starting lineup Monday

Padres:

Yu Darvish (elbow), Joe Musgrove (elbow), Jhony Brito (shoulder): all on 60-day IL

Michael King (shoulder) and Ryan Bergert (forearm): on 15-day IL

Matt Waldron struggled in his Monday start, leaving the bullpen slightly taxed

Updated Odds:

Phillies Runline (–1.5): +128

Phillies Moneyline: –171

Padres Runline (+1.5): –156

Padres Moneyline: +140

Total – Over 8: –118

Total – Under 8: –103

Expert Prediction & Best Bets

Final Score Prediction: Phillies 4, Padres 3

Best Bets:

Phillies Moneyline (–171) - Sanchez at home with Bryce Harper back tips the edge. Padres +1.5 Runline (–156) - Pivetta can keep it tight, even in a loss. Lean: Under 8 (–103) - With two in-form starters, this projects as a pitcher’s duel.

Value Parlay: Phillies ML + Under 8 pays at a solid +200 range, worth a small-unit play.

