Padres vs. Phillies: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - July 1, 2025

It’s a classic pitchers’ showdown on tap in Philadelphia as the Phillies and Padres clash in Game 2 of their midseason series on Tuesday. Fresh off a dominant shutout in the opener, the Phillies look to keep their home dominance alive behind the steady left arm of Cristopher Sanchez.
San Diego turns to Nick Pivetta, who’s been on a tear and quietly ranks among the NL’s toughest pitchers to square up this season. With both teams chasing crucial midseason wins and star names like Bryce Harper back in the mix, Tuesday feels like one of those gritty, edge-of-your-seat showdowns under the lights in Philly.
Pitcher & Hitter Matchups
Starting Pitchers
Nick Pivetta (RHP, Padres): At 8–2 with a 3.36 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 97 innings, Pivetta has been San Diego’s most reliable starter. He’s coming off a 10-strikeout shutout performance against Washington and owns a sharp 2.98 ERA in six road starts this season.
Cristopher Sánchez (LHP, Phillies): Sánchez enters at 6–2 with a 2.79 ERA and 103 strikeouts over 100.2 innings. The lefty has anchored the Phillies’ rotation, with the team going 11–3 in his starts, while holding opponents to a .224 average at Citizens Bank Park.
Key Hitters to Watch
Phillies:
Trea Turner: .295 AVG, 17 doubles, 20 steals - the engine at the top of the order.
Bryce Harper: Back from a 22-game IL stint, batting .256 with a .370 OBP and 9 homers.
Nick Castellanos & Kyle Schwarber: Both power threats with a combined 35 HRs this season.
Padres:
Manny Machado: .293 AVG, 13 HR, 47 RBI - remains the team’s offensive leader.
Fernando Tatis Jr.: 15 HR, 17 steals, dynamic at the plate and in the field.
Luis Arraez: .286 AVG, 4 HR - contact machine, tough out against lefties.
Projected Starting Lineups
San Diego Padres (Away Team):
- DH Luis Arraez
- 3B Manny Machado
- CF Jackson Merrill
- RF Fernando Tatis Jr.
- SS Xander Bogaerts
- LF Gavin Sheets
- 2B Jose Iglesias
- 1B Jake Cronenworth
- C Martin Maldonado
- SP: Nick Pivetta
Philadelphia Phillies (Home Team):
- SS Trea Turner
- DH Kyle Schwarber
- 1B Bryce Harper
- 3B Alec Bohm
- RF Nick Castellanos
- LF Max Kepler
- C J.T. Realmuto
- 2B Bryson Stott
- CF Brandon Marsh
- SP: Cristopher Sanchez
Injury Report
Phillies:
Aaron Nola (rib fracture): 60-day IL, out through mid-July
Orion Kerkering (elbow): 15-day IL
Bryce Harper: Recently activated, returned to the starting lineup Monday
Padres:
Yu Darvish (elbow), Joe Musgrove (elbow), Jhony Brito (shoulder): all on 60-day IL
Michael King (shoulder) and Ryan Bergert (forearm): on 15-day IL
Matt Waldron struggled in his Monday start, leaving the bullpen slightly taxed
Updated Odds:
- Phillies Runline (–1.5): +128
- Phillies Moneyline: –171
- Padres Runline (+1.5): –156
- Padres Moneyline: +140
- Total – Over 8: –118
- Total – Under 8: –103
Expert Prediction & Best Bets
Final Score Prediction: Phillies 4, Padres 3
Best Bets:
- Phillies Moneyline (–171) - Sanchez at home with Bryce Harper back tips the edge.
- Padres +1.5 Runline (–156) - Pivetta can keep it tight, even in a loss.
- Lean: Under 8 (–103) - With two in-form starters, this projects as a pitcher’s duel.
Value Parlay: Phillies ML + Under 8 pays at a solid +200 range, worth a small-unit play.