Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shows off Super Bowl ring after Chiefs star Isiah Pacheco's heartfelt gesture

Olivia Dunne has been in the spotlight for the past few years and her rise to prominence certainly has its perks. The big news in the sporting world yesterday was the NFL Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs overcame the San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

While the game was a feisty and close-fought battle, the Chiefs got it done in the final seconds of overtime and they, alongside Taylor Swift, went partying in Vegas. Meanwhile, Dunne found herself in close proximity with the Super Bowl winners, as her Snapchat can attest to:

She captioned a series of moments:

"My life isn't real" and "Geaux Chiefs"

Dunne's Snapchat ft. Chiefs stars

Isiah Pacheco was kind enough to put a Super Bowl ring from last year on Dunne's finger, which was certainly an interesting move given that she is dating Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes. Dunne captioned the clip:

"LOL"

Dunne shows off Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII ring

Pacheco had every reason to be smiling, with the running back celebrating back-to-back Super Bowl wins in the first two years of his NFL career.

While Patrick Mahomes has set off for Disneyland, there was a big party in Vegas, as was to be expected.

However, what may not have been on everyone's radars was Taylor Swift downing shots at a casino.

Olivia Dunne was waiting for Justin Bieber during Super Bowl 58

While Olivia Dunne met the Chiefs at a post-Super Bowl party, she watched the big game on TV. Given the price of tickets, this is hardly surprising. Dunne uploaded a clip to her TikTok, where she namedropped Justin Bieber, who was in the stands:

"POV: you're still sitting here waiting for Justin Bieber to come out"

While Bieber didn't take part in Usher's halftime show, there were appearances from iconic musicians such as Alicia Keys, will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris and H.E.R.

Olivia Dunne has already seen a good start to 2024, with the LSU Tigers getting off to a fast start in the gymnastics season. While her social media following and net worth continues to climb, a Super Bowl afterparty was a highlight for the year and it will be interesting to see what else she gets up to.

