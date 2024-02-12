WATCH: Taylor Swift pounds shots, celebrates with Travis Kelce's Chiefs' Super Bowl party in Las Vegas nightclub 

For now, the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship will be all about celebrating the tight end. After his team won the Super Bowl, thanks in no small part to his team-high 93 yards receiving (a large chunk of which came in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and in overtime), the pair set out to enjoy the win.

The Super Bowl was held in Las Vegas, an infamous party city. Fittingly, the duo hit a club and were spotted taking shots together. That's right, Swift herself was downing shots with the best of them.

This comes after she went viral for chugging a beer on the Jumbotron in Las Vegas during the game. Swift is becoming a true NFL fan, and now she's celebrating in style with her boyfriend while he is on top of the world.

It was Travis Kelce's third Super Bowl win, but it was the first with Swift by his side. Naturally, they're expected to continue competing for titles, and there's a real chance that he will continue to get more during his Hall of Fame career.

Taylor Swift's celebration with Travis Kelce is up next

For now, it's Travis Kelce's world, but it will be Taylor Swift's again pretty soon. After capturing numerous Grammys, she announced her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are on top of the world

Kelce has heard some of it and he says it's an incredible album, and he's excited for the world to hear it. It releases on April 19, and the couple will likely be able to celebrate that together.

The album is all but guaranteed to go number one and garner massive praise from fans and critics alike. It is also all but a lock to get buzz during awards season. Swift is the most famous person on the planet, and this could very well give her and Kelce another reason to party hard.

For now, they'll just enjoy the fact that Kelce won the Super Bowl in epic fashion over the San Francisco 49ers.