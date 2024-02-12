WATCH: Taylor Swift goes viral after chugging beer on jumbotron in front of 50,000+ fans at Super Bowl in Las Vegas

Taylor Swift has tons of eyes on her at all times in the Super Bowl, since she's the most famous person in the entire world right now. The camera crews are keenly aware of where she is and what she's doing, and they were able to capture a pretty epic moment for the fans. At the Super Bowl, everything is magnified, and Swift put on a show.

Expand Tweet

This wasn't a moment that the fans at home got a glimpse at. They were in the throes of some epic commercials, likely starring Dan Marino or Tom Brady making everyone laugh.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans in the stands at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders got to see Swift on the Jumbotron, making short work of the beer she had in her hand. It was an impressive moment for a singer not really known for such things.

Taylor Swift's Chiefs struggling so far

At the time of writing, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's boyfriend, has had one catch for a single yard. It came on the first possession which ended up being a three-and-out. The Kansas City Chiefs haven't done much otherwise.

Taylor Swift is watching the Chiefs right now

They did have a deep pass play to Mecole Hardman which put them in the red zone, but Isiah Pacheco fumbled on the very next play - one that Kelce was surprisingly on the sideline for.

He showed the frustration on the sideline, but the results are the same: the Kansas City Chiefs, despite Swift's presence, are struggling mightily right now. They're being shut out at the two-minute warning and they have had just one play in enemy territory.

She will have to pull all her cheering stops out to ensure they can come back, but the San Francisco 49ers are thus far proving to be far too much for Kansas City to handle right now.