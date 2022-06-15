“Rhys Hoskins is a f***ing MONSTER” - Philadelphia Phillies Twitter explodes after Rhys Hoskins carries the team with two home runs and six RBIs

Without Sandy Alcantara pitching for the Miami Marlins today, the Philadelphia Phillies were free to let their potent offense shine. The team scored nine runs in total, tripling yesterday's three. They lost 11-9 to the Marlins, but Phillies fans weren't focused on that; they were focused on Rhys Hoskins.

The 29-year-old may have just a .242 average this season, but he's been coming alive recently. Hoskins has hit 12 home runs and batted in 33 home runs this season. His hard-hit percentage is in the league's 76th percentile, and his barrel percentage is in the league's 72nd. Hoskins hit 27 home runs in 2021. At this rate, he looks ready to eclipse that number.

MLB @MLB



That's his 2nd HR and 6th RBI 🤯 Have a night @rhyshoskins That's his 2nd HR and 6th RBI 🤯 Have a night @rhyshoskins!That's his 2nd HR and 6th RBI 🤯 https://t.co/ypGjs6FhJS

Today, he mashed two home runs against the Marlins, with one coming in the fourth inning and the second in the eighth. He also hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, which, at the time, gave his team a four-run lead. With two home runs and six runs batted in on the day, Hoskins can honestly say he did his part today.

And MLB Twitter can talk about him all they like.

Philadelphia Phillies Twitter explodes after Rhys Hoskins carries the team with two home runs and six RBIs

As it turns out, one of the Phillies' broadcasters called Rhys Hoskins "sexy" during the game's telecast tonight. Twitter certainly agreed.

Sadly for Philadelphia Phillies fans, the team couldn't come away with the win, despite the hefty offense. This user wonders if Hoskins could give the pitching staff a pep talk. Clearly, he's got the secret to success right now.

Harry J Friel @HarryJFriel2 @rhyshoskins Keep up the good leadership! 2HR! Are you able to chat to encourage the pitchers on the mound at times? @rhyshoskins Keep up the good leadership! 2HR! Are you able to chat to encourage the pitchers on the mound at times?

This user doesn't blame the pitchers for allowing 11 runs tonight. He blames the manager, instead.

SJ_Bryan @SJBryan32



Thompson’s game decisions have not impressed anyone. He has no feel for the team or the moment. @rhyshoskins is certifiably HOT but can’t carry the #Phillies to victory when the manager is such a dunce.Thompson’s game decisions have not impressed anyone. He has no feel for the team or the moment. @rhyshoskins is certifiably HOT but can’t carry the #Phillies to victory when the manager is such a dunce. Thompson’s game decisions have not impressed anyone. He has no feel for the team or the moment.

But this user doesn't agree. If it weren't for the Phillies' bullpen woes, Hoskins might've been able to look back on tonight as a defining win for both himself and his team.

Visuals are always helpful. This user shared a picture showing Hoskins statistics from tonight.

Brodes Media @BrodesMedia Wasted a wild Rhys Hoskins performance Wasted a wild Rhys Hoskins performance https://t.co/dr9R3SO6sK

This user blames the bullpen for the loss, too.

David Malandra Jr @DaveMReports This is just other embarrassing and pathetic the #Phillies bullpen you had one job tonight try to hold the lead but no you decide to blow it up and ruin the offensive performance by Rhys Hoskins you got to be kidding me no excuse for this loss #MIAvsPHI This is just other embarrassing and pathetic the #Phillies bullpen you had one job tonight try to hold the lead but no you decide to blow it up and ruin the offensive performance by Rhys Hoskins you got to be kidding me no excuse for this loss #MIAvsPHI

Not only is this fan upset with the bullpen, but they also think Rhys Hoskins should receive a formal apology in the dugout after they let him down today.

Matt Watson @MattWatsonPSN Just a disgusting loss by the Phillies tonight. A few of these guys should be apologizing in the club house after this one. A shame they wasted Rhys Hoskins’ night like that. Just a disgusting loss by the Phillies tonight. A few of these guys should be apologizing in the club house after this one. A shame they wasted Rhys Hoskins’ night like that.

As this user pointed out, Hoskins didn't save the team once, but twice. And he hit a two-run double.

Sea_The_Bird @yourfriendSea JT Realmuto and Cory Knebel just lost us that entire game. Rhys Hoskins saves us TWICE and we can do anything to profit off of it. Embarrassing. JT Realmuto and Cory Knebel just lost us that entire game. Rhys Hoskins saves us TWICE and we can do anything to profit off of it. Embarrassing.

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to win the series tomorrow against the Miami Marlins.

