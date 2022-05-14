Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction & Match Preview - May 15th | MLB Season 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies complete their four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, May 15, in the City of Angels. The Philadelphia Phillies have seemed to discover their offense like an agent discovering a star in Hollywood as they put up nine runs in a game-one victory and jumped out to an early lead in game two. The Los Angeles Dodgers are enjoying a great deal of success in 2022; however, they have not been able to relax as the National League West is tightly contested. The two teams have a lot in common: both have exceeded the luxury tax entering the year, have a roster bolstered by high-caliber offensive Most Valuable Players, and, most importantly, had World Series aspirations heading into the year.

Philadelphia Phillies Preview

Entering the 2022 season, many fans argued that this was the most-talented Philadelphia Phillies squad since the World Series champion team of 2008. John Middleton broke the bank at the behest of 2021 National League Most Valuable Player Bryce Harper and exceeded the luxury tax threshold to bring in sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos to mash in one of the most hitter-friendly parks in Major League Baseball. However, the team is 15-17 in the 2022 season and resides in second place in the National League East behind the New York Mets. Harper has a torn UCL, Schwarber is batting under .200 and fans are demanding manager Joe Girardi be fired.

Key Player- Aaron Nola

Philadelphia Phillies v Seattle Mariners

While Nola is 1-4 on the year, he has actually pitched better than his record would indicate and lines up nicely against the Los Angeles Dodgers. In his career, Aaron Nola has held LA Dodgers hitters to a .182 batting average and a .374 slugging percentage and only allowed one run in his one start in Dodgers Stadium. However, if the Dodgers are able to get on base, things may go haywire for the right hander.

Nola has a 4.00 earned run average against the club, and he has struggled on the road in his career.

Philadelphia Phillies Predicted Lineup

1 Kyle Schwarber, LF 2 Alec Bohm, 3B 3 Bryce Harper, DH 4 Nick Castellanos,RF 5 J.T. Realmuto,C 6 Rhys Hoskins, 1B 7 Jean Segura, 2B 8 Didi Gregorious, SS 9 Odubel Herrera, CF

Los Angeles Dodgers Preview

In any other division, the Los Angeles Dodgers would be comfortably enjoying their throne at the top of their division. However, the National League West is the most fearsome division in Major League Baseball. Everyone expected the reigning National League West Champion San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres to compete; however, the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks have shocked the league by also producing winning records this season. There is no breathing room for the Dodgers as every game could control their fate for the season.

Key Player- Mookie Betts

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers in hits over his last 15 games.

The superstar outfielder for the LA Dodgers got off to a slow start in 2022; however, he has begun to heat up and remind fans why the Dodgers deemed him worthy of a 12-year, $365 million contract. Over the last 15 games, Betts has led the team in total bases and raised his batting average and slugging percentage while playing an elite level of defense in right field.

Mookie Betts, also, leads the Dodgers in hits over his last 15 games.

Los Angeles Dodgers Predicted Roster

1 Mookie Betts, OF 2 Freddie Freeman, 1B 3 Trea Turner, SS 4 Max Muncy, DH 5 Justin Turner, 3B 6 Will Smith, C 7 Chris Taylor, OF 8 Cody Bellinger, OF 9 Gavin Lux, 2B

Philadelphia Phillies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

The numbers point to the Phillies stealing the series finale in Los Angeles. Aaron Nola will put up a dominant showing against the Dodgers, and the bats that have ignited this series will stay hot enough to give him enough run support to pitch deep into the game without much stretch. The bullpen will falter slightly for the Phillies, but it will be enough to hold onto a close victory. Phillies win by 2.

