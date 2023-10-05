The Philadelphia Phillies took down the Miami Marlins in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card series as the Marlins got swept.

The Phillies will now take on the red-hot Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. Game 1 is slated to start on Saturday, October 7. Philadelphia will have to travel to Atlanta as the Braves won the conference.

Philadelphia is looking good, but Atlanta is a better ball club than the Marlins are. They will have to be at their best if they want a shot and going back to the World Series this year.

However, the team and the fanbase should enjoy this victory before looking ahead, and that is exactly what they are doing. It is likely a party in the city of Philadelphia tonight.

Fans shared their thoughts on X, formerly Twitter:

"I love this team. So so so much" one fan posted.

"11 more" another fan posted.

Phillies fans are fired up with their team's performance in the Wild Card. This is the type of performance they were expecting from their squad in the first round and they now will have big expectations for the team the rest of the way.

Fans will look towards Trea Turner to keep up his hot streak. He has been on fire the last couple of months and has been carrying his team.

Phillies vs. Braves will be a great matchup

The Phillies will have to be at their best if they want to defeat the Braves. Atlanta has been on fire all season long. They hold the league's best regular season record at 104-58.

Atlanta has gotten exceptional play from their core. Ronald Acuna Jr. joined the 40-40 club and Matt Olson leads the league in home runs.

On the pitching side, they have Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder as their one-two. Both have been stellar this season, and they could be a bit of a problem for Philadelphia. Hits will likely be hard to come by, and they must take advanatage in any way they can.

However, Philadelphia has been in this position before. They were the underdogs all postseason last year, and the Braves could be a bit rusty with their bye-round.

It will be crucial for them to take one of the first two games in the series on the road. If they can do that, they have a great shot at taking down the MLB's best regular season team.