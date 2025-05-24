Phillies vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 24, 2025

Having recently taken the No. 1 spot in the NL East standings, the Philadelphia Phillies take on their AL West opponents, the Athletics, for game two of three in Sacramento on Saturday.
With their 4-3 win in the series opener, Philadelphia recorded their eighth win on the bounce. The Athletics, on the other hand, have now lost the last ten games in a row. Let's take a look at the odds for the matchup, and how the action may play out on the field.
Phillies vs Athletics prediction
Taking the mound for the visitors is Christopher Sanchez, who has enjoyed a strong season so far, with a 4-1 record, 3.10 ERA and 59 strikeouts. In his last outing, Sanchez gave up three earned runs in six innings, striking out seven.
From a hitting standpoint, Kyle Schwarber, Bryson Stott and Trea Turner have looked impressive for Philadelphia.
For the A's, lefty Jeffrey Springs gets the nod. Currently, Springs boasts a 5-3 record, with a 3.91 ERA and 41 total strikeouts. In his most recent outing, the 32-year-old gave up only one earned run in 6.2 innings against the San Francisco Giants, striking out five.
With the bat, Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom and Brent Rooker are enjoying strong seasons for the hosts.
Though both starting pitchers are enjoying similar campaigns stats wise, both teams' recent record only points one way.
Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 6, Athletics 3
Odds
Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -167, Athletics +142
Run Line: Philadelphia -1.5 (-114), Athletics +1.5 (-116)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-185), Under 8.5 (+137)
Injury report
Philadelphia injuries:
Aaron Nola: 15-day IL (Ankle)
Athletics injuries:
Gio Urshela: 10-day IL (Hamstring)
J.T. Ginn: 15-day IL (Quadricep)
T.J. McFarland: 15-day IL (Groin)
Luis Medina: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Jose Leclerc: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Ken Waldichuk: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Zack Gelof: 60-day IL (Hand)
Brady Basso: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Expert's picks:
Though the pitching matchup is relatively even, the NL East leaders are a team on top of their game right now, and it is tough to back against the red-hot Philadelphia at the moment.
Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -167
Run Line: Philadelphia -1.5 (-114)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-185)