Phillies vs. Braves: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 28, 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies face the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, the second of three games at Truist Park this weekend. The visitors are currently leading the NL East with a 48-34 record, while the hosts are in third place with a 37-44 record.

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in Saturday's fixture.

Phillies vs Braves prediction

Taking the mound for the Phils is lefty Jesus Luzardo, who has been quite solid this year, with a 7-3 record, along with a 4.08 ERA and 104 total strikeouts.

Jesus Luzardo in action against the Chicago Cubs - Source: Getty

The visitors come into this game after winning the series opener on Friday. Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Otto Kemp all went deep with their bat.

For the Braves, righty Spencer Schwellenbach takes the mound. On paper, Schwellenbach has fared slightly better than his counterpart, boasting a 6-4 record, along with a 3.21 ERA and 96 total strikeouts.

At the plate, Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Marcell Ozuna have enjoyed success for the Braves in 2025.

Philadelphia will secure another win and clinch the series in the process.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 4, Atlanta Braves 3

Odds

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies +127, Atlanta Braves -149

Run Line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+200), Atlanta +1.5 (-278)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (+109), Under 8.5 (-145)

Injury report

Philadelphia injuries

Bryce Harper: 10-day IL (Wrist)

Aaron Nola: 60-day IL (Ankle)

Atlanta injuries

Chris Sale: 15-day IL (Rib)

Daysbel Hernández: 15-day IL (Arm)

Joe Jimenez: 60-day IL (Knee)

AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-day IL (Calf/elbow)

Reynaldo López: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Expert's picks

With both starters in good touch coming into this one, this is a game that has all the makings of a fascinating pitcher's duel, and runs should be at a premium. That said, Philadelphia's hitters, who have proven much more consistent than their counterparts over the course of the season, should help their team to victory.

With the race for top spot in the NL East extremely tight, every win is of enormous importance, and there should be no complacency in the visitors' camp.

Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies +127

Run Line: Atlanta +1.5 (-278)

Total Runs: Under 8.5 (-145)

