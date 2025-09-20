  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 20, 2025

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 20, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Sep 20, 2025 12:38 GMT
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Arizona Diamondbacks - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Phillies (92-62) look to secure another series win as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks (77-77) in Game 2 on Saturday night in Phoenix. Philadelphia has taken three of four matchups this season, including Friday’s opener, and continues to push for top seeding in the National League.

Ad

Aaron Nola will take the mound despite struggling through a tough season, while Arizona counters with Zac Gallen, who has been inconsistent but remains their best arm. The Phillies enter red-hot, winning eight of their last 10 games, while the Diamondbacks are fighting to stay above .500 as they chase momentum late in September.

Starting Pitchers

Aaron Nola - Phillies

Nola will take the ball with a veteran repertoire that leans on a firm fastball, changeup, and curve. This season has been uneven (a rough stretch stretches Nola’s numbers), but when he’s on, he induces weak contact and works deep into games. Key for Nola: limit free passes and keep Gallen from dictating tempo late.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Zac Gallen - Diamondbacks

Gallen is Arizona’s staff anchor, a sinker/slider/curve mix that generates whiffs and ground balls when he’s hitting his spots. He’s logged the innings and strikeouts this year and is the kind of arm that can shut a lineup down for six or seven innings; the Phillies will need to attack him early and avoid falling behind in counts.

Hot Hitters

Phillies - Alec Bohm / Bryce Harper / Kyle Schwarber

Ad

Alec Bohm’s return gives Philadelphia a live bat in the middle of the order; Harper and Schwarber supply the big power that can change a game with one swing. Bohm’s timely return and Harper’s season-long production make the Phillies dangerous in any late-inning spot.

Diamondbacks - Corbin Carroll / Lourdes Gurriel Jr. / Gabriel Moreno

Arizona needs consistent production from its young core. Corbin Carroll’s speed and power profile is a matchup factor, and Moreno’s ability to handle the lineup and drive in runs matters in close games. When Gallen is sharp, those hitters are the ones who must make the difference.

Ad

Injury Report

Diamondbacks:

  • Tyler Locklear – Elbow (10-Day IL)
  • Pavin Smith – Quadricep (60-Day IL)
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. – ACL (10-Day IL)
  • Kevin Ginkel – Shoulder (60-Day IL)
  • Tommy Henry – Elbow (60-Day IL)
  • Christian Montes De Oca – Elbow (60-Day IL)
  • Justin Martinez – Elbow (60-Day IL)
  • Cristian Mena – Shoulder (60-Day IL)
  • Corbin Burnes – Elbow (60-Day IL)
  • A.J. Puk – Elbow (60-Day IL)
  • Blake Walston – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Phillies:

  • Edmundo Sosa – Groin (10-Day IL)
  • Jose Alvarado – Forearm (15-Day IL)
  • Daniel Robert – Forearm (60-Day IL)
  • Trea Turner – Hamstring (10-Day IL)
  • Zack Wheeler – Blood Clot (60-Day IL)
  • Jordan Romano – Finger (15-Day IL)
Ad

Current Odds

Run Line:

  • Phillies -1.5 (+148)
  • Diamondbacks +1.5 (−182)

Total:

  • Over 9 (−111)
  • Under 9 (−110)

Moneyline:

  • Phillies −105
  • Diamondbacks −115

Best Bets & Final Prediction

  1. Phillies −1.5 (+148)
  2. Under 9 (−110)
  3. Diamondbacks Moneyline (−115)

Final score prediction: Phillies 5, Diamondbacks 3

About the author
Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni

Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shubham Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications