Phillies vs. Dodgers: Game 4 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 9, 2025 | NLDS Series

The Phillies kept their season alive with an 8-2 Game 3 win in Los Angeles and now send Cristopher Sanchez to the mound in a must-win spot. The Dodgers counter with Tyler Glasnow, making his first start of the postseason after an early relief appearance.

This sets up a classic veteran-versus-ride-the-hot-arm matchup: Sanchez’s ability to miss bats and work multiple innings versus Glasnow’s power stuff on short rest. Bullpen availability and matchup usage will be decisive late.

Starting Pitchers

Cristopher Sanchez - Philadelphia Phillies

Sanchez gave the Phillies a huge lift earlier in the series, and the club is betting on his ability to replicate that: he misses bats, pounds the zone, and has shown the composure you want in an elimination spot. His ability to keep LA’s middle order, Ohtani, Betts, Freeman, off balance will determine how far the Phillies can push Glasnow and the Dodger pen.

Tyler Glasnow - Los Angeles Dodgers

Glasnow will make his Dodger postseason starting debut after a bullpen cameo, and the Dodgers are comfortable asking him for length on short rest. The concern is workload and whether his release on four days’ rest provides the command necessary against a Phillies lineup riding late-series momentum. Expect Dave Roberts to balance aggressiveness with matchup caution if Glasnow’s pitch count rises.

Hot Hitters

Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber - After a slow series start, Schwarber erupted for two home runs in Game 3, including a 455-foot blast that reignited Philadelphia’s offense. When he’s locked in, the Phillies’ lineup looks completely different.

Trea Turner - Turner’s mix of speed and contact hitting has been vital, setting the table for the middle of the order. His knack for turning singles into scoring chances keeps pressure on the Dodgers’ defense.

Bryce Harper - The Phillies rely on Harper’s ability to rise in big moments. He’s been seeing the ball well this series and remains one swing away from flipping momentum.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani - Ohtani’s balance of power and plate discipline continues to anchor L.A.’s lineup. His ability to adjust mid-series gives him a constant edge, especially against the Phillies’ bullpen.

Mookie Betts - Betts has been steady, getting on base and setting the tone early in games. His base-running intelligence and quick bat make him the Dodgers’ key spark at the top.

Teoscar Hernandez - Hernandez has been one of the Dodgers’ most dangerous postseason bats, driving in key runs and punishing mistakes. His recent surge in extra-base hits makes him a major threat in clutch situations.

Injury Report

Los Angeles Dodgers:

Miguel Rojas – Day-to-day (hamstring)

Nick Frasso – 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Kirby Yates – 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Michael Kopech – 15-Day IL (knee)

Brock Stewart – 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Evan Phillips – 60-Day IL (forearm)

Kyle Hurt – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Grove – 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brusdar Graterol – 60-Day IL (shoulder)

River Ryan – 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gavin Stone – 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Philadelphia Phillies:

Harrison Bader – Day-to-day (hamstring)

Jose Alvarado – 15-Day IL (forearm)

Daniel Robert – 60-Day IL (forearm)

Zack Wheeler – 60-Day IL (blood clot)

Jordan Romano – 15-Day IL (finger)

Current Odds

Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (−187) / Dodgers −1.5 (+152)

Total: Over 7.5 (−119) / Under 7.5 (−102)

Moneyline: Phillies +108 / Dodgers −132

Best Bets & Predictions

Dodgers Moneyline (−132) Phillies Moneyline (+108) Under 7.5 (−102)

Final score prediction: Dodgers 4, Phillies 2

