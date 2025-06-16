Phillies vs Marlins: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - June 16, 2025

NL East outfits, the Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins, lock horns on Monday for the first of four games set to take place at LoanDepot Park.
Philadelphia is second with a 42-29 record, chasing the New York Mets for top spot in the division, while the Marlins, 28-41, find themselves struggling at the bottom of the standings.
Let's take a look at the odds for the duel and how the action might play out on the field.
Phillies vs Marlins prediction
Taking the mound for the visitors is youngster Mick Abel, who has enjoyed a strong rookie season so far, with a 1-0 record, along with a 2.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts.
Offensively, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm have enjoyed success of late.
For the Marlins, Sandy Alcantara makes the start. On paper, Alcantara has fared considerably worse than his counterpart, with a 3-7 record, along with a 7.14 ERA and 50 strikeouts.
With the bat, the likes of Otto Lopez, Kyle Stowers, Agustin Ramirez and Eric Wagaman have played starring roles for the hosts.
Both Philadelphia and Miami come into this one after sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals, respectively, making this quite an interesting encounter, but the pitching matchup in this one points only one way.
Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies 5, Miami Marlins 4
Odds
Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -114, Miami Marlins -103
Run Line: Philadelphia -1.5 (+133), Marlins +1.5 (-179)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-159), Under 7.5 (+120)
Injury report
Phillies injuries:
- Bryce Harper: 10-day IL (Wrist)
- Aaron Nola: 15-day IL (Ankle)
Marlins injuries:
- Derek Hill: 10-day IL (Wrist)
- Jesus Tinoco: 15-day IL (Forearm)
- Max Meyer: 15-day IL (Hip)
- Braxton Garrett: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Rob Brantly: 60-day IL (Lat)
- Andrew Nardi: 60-day IL (Back)
- Griffin Conine: 60-day IL (Arm)
- Ryan Weathers: 60-day IL (Lat)
Expert's picks
Though both teams come into this one with quite a lot of wind in their sails, the pitching matchup leans heavily in the visitors' favor, and they should have enough quality to pick up a hard-fought victory on Monday, which will be extremely important in the race for the NL East title.
Money Line: Philadelphia Phillies -114
Run Line: Marlins +1.5 (-179)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-159)