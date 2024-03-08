PHOTO: Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea poses in lavender cardigan paired with leather bell pants & Lady Dior micro bag in stylish ensemble

While Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are busy training at Camelback Ranch, his wife, Chelsea Freeman, went out for an all-girls dinner with Yency Almonte's better half, Tori, in a stunning ensemble.

She shared her outfit on Instagram, where she poses in a lavender cardigan paired with leather bell pants and a Lady Dior micro bag in a stylish ensemble. The Lady Dior bag Chelsea carries is crafted in latte lambskin with signature Cannage topstitching.

"Girls dinner to celebrate @mrs.torialmonte Last night," Chelsea wrote in the story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea tied the knot on Nov. 22, 2014, at the St. Regis Bal Harbor in Miami, Florida.

The couple is proud parents to three sons: Charlie, born in 2016, and Brandon John and Maximus Turner, born less than two months apart in 2020 and 2021 through surrogacy and Chelsea's pregnancy, respectively.

Freddie Freeman gives freedom to Shohei Ohtani to steal '100 bases'

The Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup will be a bit intriguing this season. There's no doubt that Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman will bat at the top of the lineup, but the order remains in question.

However, the expected order will be to have Mookie lead off, followed by Ohtani in second and Freeman in third. Given that there's a good chance that Freeman will find Ohtani more often on base, he wants the reigning AL MVP to steal as many bases as he can and get to scoring position during his at-bat.

"Shohei and Mook, they've been pretty impressive the last couple weeks and I think I'm going to get a few more opportunities with the runners on, so hopefully I can catch them," Freeman told SportsNet LA, following a game against the White Sox where he hit a grand slam.

When asked if he'd like Ohtani to run off for the steal, Freeman said:

"Yeah, I'll take it every pitch. Every time he steals, I'll take. We already talked about it.

"He doesn't care. He asked if I had any counts or anything like that, I said no, if you steal, go for it. I want you in scoring position. So I will take it every time. I hope he steals 100."

Expand Tweet

The Dodgers' top order is as good as an All-Star lineup, and the upcoming results will conclude the point.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.