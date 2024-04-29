PHOTO: Jose Canseco's daughter Josie pairs zebra-printed bikini with cowboy hat for ultimate summer vibe

Josie and Jose Canseco often find themselves in the limelight, with the former's modeling career taking off and the latter an MLB icon. Life hasn't always been smooth sailing for either of them, but Josie Canseco has a unique perspective on life and works hard towards achieving her goals.

Enjoying some downtime on Sunday, Canseco took to social media to share a black and white clip of herself wearing a cowboy hat, along with a zebra-striped bikini. She captioned her post:

"Sunday mood."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josie Canseco's IG Stories

Canseco is enjoying a good 2024, and after being on the cover of Harper's Bazaar in March, the sky appears to be her limit.

When Josie Canseco discussed her first Victoria’s Secret show

Josie Canseco reflected on her first Victoria’s Secret show while speaking to the New York Post in 2018. Canseco's aforementioned unique perspective and ability to laugh at herself helped her get past tripping on a carpet:

“I had one job, and that was to walk. I couldn’t even do that! I laughed it off, though. I’m really good at laughing at myself.”

Canseco also discussed the energy in the room and how happy she was to be there:

“I was honored to be sitting there with all these girls. Everyone was so excited and rooting for each other and smacking each other’s butts. I was like, ‘I’ll sit here forever.'”

As for her financial situation, she discussed her father's bankruptcies and noted that being the daughter of Jose Canseco doesn't mean you are a stranger to hard times.

"A lot of models say you aren’t a real model unless you’ve lived in a model apartment with six or seven girls. [Inevitably,] there are some girls are doing drugs, some are cooking fish at 7 a.m., stinking up the whole place, and there are cigarettes. You have no privacy, which is tough. But it’s how I had to start.”

Going through the hard times means you view success through a different, more appreciative lens, which Canseco touched upon:

“I’m so grateful for everything I went through,” she said. “We learn from the hardships.”

With 2024 featuring a variety of modeling shoots for famous brands, magazines and photographers, Josie Canseco can look back with pride on her journey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback