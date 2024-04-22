PHOTO: NBA star Josh Hart's Yankees braids set the tone for Knicks' 2024 post-season aspirations

Knicks guard Josh Hart displayed his loyalty to New York through the new styling of his braid. Ahead of Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA playoffs, Hart styled his braid akin to the New York Yankees logo, leaving the New York fanbase in awe.

This is not the first time he has flaunted this look. He had a similar season in last year's playoffs as well.

When Hart debuted this hairstyle last year, the Knicks overcame the Cavaliers in the first round year. So maybe it's something to do with luck.

According to Knicks insider Tommy Beer, one Houston hairstylist helped him execute the look.

As far as things go on court, Josh Hart had a good season, where he averaged 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists over 81 games. He also recorded six triple-doubles while at it.

The No. 2 seeded Knicks will be tasked with outplaying reigning NBA MVP Joel Embidd & Co. They will be without the services of their All-Star forward, Julius Randle.

Josh Hart unhappy with NBA's picks for Coach of the Year finalist

The NBA recently announced the 2023–24 season's Coach of the Year finalist. This included Mark Daigneault of the OKC Thunder, Chris Finch of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jamahl Mosley of the Orlando Magic.

However, Hart wasn't happy about not finding Knicks' coach Tom Thibodeau on it. He expressed his displeasure over Twitter, where he mentioned the Knicks' season record despite missing out on the services of All-Star forward Julius Randle.

"50 wins, 2nd seed with an injuried roster for half the season and not a Coach Of The Year candidate…." Hart posted on Twitter.

The Knicks finished the regular season as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and Josh Hart thinks his coach deserves his name on the Coach of the Year list.

Apart from Randle, the Knicks also missed OG Anunoby's presence after an elbow injury kept him out for 18 games.

On Saturday, the Knicks won 111-104 to take a 1-0 lead in their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. Hart and Brunson each scored 22 points in the victory.

