PHOTO: NFL star Jalen Hurts' gear switch captures Astros-to-Phillies fandom shift

American people love wearing baseball caps, which reflect their allegiance to their respective teams. That is true of NFL quarterback Jalen Hurts, who seems to have shifted his allegiance, as evidenced by a change in his attire.

MLB.fits provided pictures of Hurts donning different baseball caps. In the collage of two pictures, the first one is from June 4, 2022, where Hurts wore the Houston Astros cap. Fast forward to April 17, 2024, and Hurts seems to have changed his loyalty and is now embracing the fanbase of the Philadelphia Phillies with his cap.

Jalen Hurts donning the Astros cap is understandable, given he was raised in Houston, Texas. Hurts attended Channelview High School, where he showed his early football prowess. Moreover, Texas A&M wanted to recruit him for their football program, but the Eagles QB eventually signed with Alabama.

Meanwhile, his allegiance to the Philadelphia Phillies is natural, given he represents the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL. The Eagles drafted him 53rd overall in the 2020 NFL draft.

Jalen Hurts to provide ACs to 10 Philadelphia schools

Jalen Hurts at NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship

Jalen Hurts serves Philadelphia both on and off the field. Coming out of Houston, Hurts has come a long way, and his recent actions suggest that he is dedicated to helping the Philadelphia community.

According to a School District of Philadelphia announcement made on Thursday, the Eagles signal caller will buy air conditioners for 10 schools and has donated around $200,000 for the cause. Per PhillyVoice, Tony B. Watlington and the former Alabama signal caller will announce the donation at a press conference on Friday morning.

A year ago, the Eagles signed Jalen Hurts to a five-year contract worth $255 million, including bonus incentives. The contract provides slightly more than $110 million in fully guaranteed money at signing, with an additional $179 million guaranteed in the event of injury.

This will keep the accomplished signal caller in Philadelphia through the 2028 season.

He is entering his fourth season with the Phillies this year and aims to get back to the Super Bowl after losing it to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2022–23 season.

