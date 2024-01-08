[Photos] Bryce Harper and wife Kayla's New Year extravaganza combines rustic charm with thrill-seeking kicks

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper is a seven-time All-Star with a long list of accolades. Harper and his wife Kayla ushered in the new year together, which Kayla shared with her followers on Instagram.

The photos featured the couple with horses and snowmobiles, doing puzzles and having a meal with friends and family. There was also a snap of them under Jackson Hole’s Elk antler arch in Wyoming. Kayla captioned the post:

"New year tings"

It was clearly a holiday season to remember and the Harpers enjoyed a pleasant end to 2023.

More about Kayla and Bryce Harper's relationship

The pair met while in high school in Las Vegas. Back then, Bryce Harper was already being labeled an upcoming baseball star. This certainly has proven to be the case, as Harper has had a tremendous career in the MLB since being drafted first overall in 2011 by the Washington Nationals.

Kayla has been a huge part of Harper's journey, and the two got married in 2016. The Harpers belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their faith is very important to them.

Family is also a priority, and the couple have two children. They have a son, Krew Aron, who was born in August 2019, and a daughter, Brooklyn Elizabeth, whom they welcomed into the world in November 2020.

Speaking of Kayla and his family in 2022, Bryce Harper told AM 570 LA Sports:

"I have an amazing family, I have an amazing wife, two beautiful kids that keep me very humbled and grounded. When I leave the field, it's all about them.

"My wife takes care of the kids at home. She does a great job at that. She supports me each night, goes to every single game she can … I'm humbled to have a wife and a family like that."

With the Harpers settling into the new year, it will be interesting to see what 2024 brings for them. After a 90-72 2023 season, the Philadelphia Phillies will be hoping for another prolific campaign and to make a push for the World Series.

