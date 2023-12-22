[Photos] “Not my usual type of dump”- Olivia Dunne melts hearts with adorable carousel post of her white Labrador pup

Olivia Dunne is having a memorable winter, which is a fitting way to cap off a huge 2023 for the gymnastics and TikTok star. This year, Dunne has really risen to prominence, and as a household name has been making serious money via both NIL rights and sponsored social media posts.

Dunne has made headlines for being an SI Swimsuit model and through her relationship with first-overall 2023 MLB draft pick, Paul Skenes. Everything is trending in the right direction for Olivia Dunne, who recently took to Instagram with pictures of her white Labrador puppy.

She captioned the post:

"Not my usual type of dump💩 #woof #photodump"

Dunne and her white Labrador pup

Dunne's white Labrador pup

Dunne, Skenes and the white Labrador pup

The puppy is called Roux (pronounced Roo) and she has her own IG page called "thatgirlroux." Based on the posts on the puppy's page, Dunne got Roux in late October.

Dunne has been busy of late and shared multiple posts of her time in New York City with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes' time in NYC

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes had an eventful time in the Big Apple, as Dune's IG and TikTok accounts can attest to. They had a helicopter tour date night of the legendary skyline, as well as a day out where Skenes was first introduced to her TikTok.

The photographs from the helicopter ride were certainly something to behold and the couple are making memories as 2023 draws to a close.

Dunne and Skenes' NYC helicopter tour (image via Instagram)

Dunne recently revealed that her biggest problem during the holidays is fighting the urge to tell people what their gifts are. This is a problem she is doubtless facing with Skenes this Christmas.

Skenes is expected to feature for the Pittsburgh Pirates next season and Dunne is soaring in popularity for her gymnastics and social media acumen. 2024 certainly looks to be a big year in the careers of both of these young stars, but first, they have Christmas to look forward to.

