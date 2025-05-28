Pirates vs Diamondbacks: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - May 28, 2025

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks will wrap up a three-game series on May 28 in what will be the rubber match. Pittsburgh was able to pick up a 9-6 win in Game 2 of the series after Arizona won the opener by a score of 5-0.

The Pirates come into this game with a record of 20-36 on the year, while the Diamondbacks have been much better at 27-28 on the year. Odds have been set for this matchup and it's now time to make some predictions.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks prediction

Paul Skenes is pitching today - Source: Imagn

All-Star Paul Skenes will be on the mound for the Pirates in the series finale, and he continues to be dominant. Skenes has gone just 3-5 on the year, but his ERA of 2.36 shows that he can shut down a lineup.

Bryan Reynolds had four hits in Game 2 of this series, and the Pirates need to find a way to provide support for Skenes. O'Neil Cruz has been providing power in 2025 as he has belted 11 home runs.

Corbin Carroll is having an MVP type season for the Diamondbacks as he has already belted 16 home runs. Arizona just hasn't been able to find consistency on offense, and that is something to watch in this matchup.

Veteran Zac Gallen is set to start for the Diamondbacks and he has to get his season going. Gallen has gone just 3-6 with a 5.25 ERA, and he will struggle again as the Pirates will win the series finale.

Prediction: Pittsburgh Pirates 4, Arizona Diamondbacks 2

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks odds

Money Line: Pittsburgh Pirates +105, Arizona Diamondbacks -125

Run Spread: Pirates +1.5 (-215), Diamondbacks -1.5 (+170)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-115), Under 7.5 (-105)

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks injuries

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Joey Bart (C): TBD (Head)

Jared Jones (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL sprain)

Emmanuel Valdez (INF): 60-Day IL (Left shoulder inflammation)

Nick Gonzales (2B): 10-Day IL (Non-displaced fracture of left ankle)

Justin Lawrence (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right elbow inflammation)

Johan Oviedo (RHP): 60-Day IL (Right UCL surgery)

Colin Holderman (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right thumb inflammation)

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Eduardo Rodriguez (LHP): TBD (Left shoulder inflammation)

A.J. Puk (LHP): TBD (Left elbow inflammation)

Jordan Montgomery (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn UCL)

Blake Walston (LHP): 60-Day IL (Torn left UCL)

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks picks

There is a chance to get plenty of value when making picks in this game as the Pirates are going to get another big win.

Money Line: Pittsburgh Pirates +105

Run Spread: Pirates +1.5 (-215)

Total Runs: Under 7.5 (-105)

