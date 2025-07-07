Rangers vs. Angels: Game 1 prediction, lineup, odds, injuries, and picks - July 7, 2025

The Rangers and Angels open a four-game set tonight at Angel Stadium, and this one’s built for drama. Texas sends their ace Jacob deGrom to the hill, while the Angels counter with savvy southpaw Yusei Kikuchi, who’s quietly been lights-out in Anaheim with a sharp 1.31 ERA at home.
Toss in big-swing threats like Jo Adell and Adolis Garcia, and you’ve got the recipe for a tight, grind-it-out Game 1, the kind of matchup where one mistake or clutch swing could tilt the balance in a series carrying serious postseason weight.
Pitcher & Hitter Matchups
Starting Pitchers
Jacob deGrom (Rangers)
At age 37, DeGrom is looking like a strategic pitching savant, dialing back his fastball velocity to around 97 mph while leaning more on his slider and off-speed mix to preserve his health post–Tommy John surgery.
He’s 9‑2 with a stellar 2.13 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 100 strikeouts in just over 101 innings.
Yusei Kikuchi (Angels)
Kikuchi has been a surprisingly tough lefty for the Angels, working to a 3‑6 record but an impressive 2.81 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in just over 102 innings.
His performance at Angel Stadium has been especially strong, with only a 1.12 ERA at home over eight starts, he enters tonight with momentum, coming off strong starts against the Red Sox and Braves, including a season-high 12-strikeout performance.
Hitters to Watch
Jo Adell (Angels)
Adell has been one of the few steady bright spots in the Angels’ lineup this season. Batting .248 with 19 homers and 52 RBIs, the 25-year-old outfielder continues to show the raw power that made him a top prospect.
Adolis Garcia (Rangers)
While it’s been a streaky season for Garcia, he remains one of the Rangers’ most dangerous bats when he gets locked in.
Slashing .228 with 10 homers, 49 RBIs and eight stolen bases, Garcia has shown the ability to change games with one swing or swipe a crucial bag, which makes him a constant threat. With DeGrom likely working a low-scoring outing, Garcia’s knack for delivering clutch hits could be a deciding factor tonight.
Projected Lineups
Texas Rangers (Away Team)
- 2B Marcus Semien (R)
- LF Wyatt Langford (R)
- SS Corey Seager (L)
- RF Adolis Garcia (R)
- 1B Jake Burger (R)
- DH Jonah Heim (S)
- C Kyle Higashioka (R)
- 3B Ezequiel Duran (R)
- CF Sam Haggerty (S)
- SP: Jacob deGrom (R) - 9-2, 2.13 ERA
Los Angeles Angels (Home Team)
- SS Zach Neto (R)
- 1B Nolan Schanuel (L)
- DH Mike Trout (R)
- LF Taylor Ward (R)
- CF Jo Adell (R)
- RF Jorge Soler (R)
- C Logan O’Hoppe (R)
- 3B Luis Rengifo (S)
- 2B Kevin Newman (R)
- SP: Yusei Kikuchi (L) - 3-6, 2.81 ERA
Injury Report
Texas Rangers
- Joc Pederson (hand) - 10-day IL, out through mid-July
- Tyler Mahle (shoulder) - 15-day IL
- Josh Sborz (shoulder) - 60-day IL
- Cody Bradford (elbow) - out for the season
- Jon Gray (wrist) - 60-day IL since March
Los Angeles Angels
- Yoan Moncada (knee) - 10-day IL, on rehab
- Chris Taylor (hand) - 10-day IL
- Christian Moore (thumb) - 10-day IL
- Robert Stephenson (biceps) - 15-day IL
- Ben Joyce (shoulder), and Anthony Rendon (hip) - are both out for the season
Current Odds
- Rangers Runline (−1.5): +118
- Angels Runline (+1.5): −143
- Over 7.5: −109
- Under 7.5: −112
- Rangers Moneyline: −157
- Angels Moneyline: +129
Best Bets & Prediction
Score Prediction: Rangers 4, Angels 2
Top Bets
- Rangers Moneyline (−157) – deGrom’s elite season and home dominance give Texas the edge.
- Under 7.5 runs (−112) – deGrom vs. Kikuchi spells low scoring, and both limit hard contact.
Value Parlay: Rangers ML + Under 7.5 – combines an elite starter with a tight run total, solid payout with low risk.