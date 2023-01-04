Ranking the 5 most improved teams in the MLB Offseason

The 2022 MLB offseason has been one for the ages. From record-breaking contracts to the neverending Carlos Correa saga, baseball fans have enjoyed a hectic and action-packed offseason.

Prior to the Christmas holiday, 28 teams spent an estimated $3.53 billion on contracts to 69 free agents. Since then, players have continued to come off the market.

Nathan Eovaldi, Corey Kluber, and Jean Segura have all signed new contracts, pushing that number well over the $3.31 billion record set last offseason.

With pitchers and catchers set to report to camp on February 14, 2023, it's time to determine which teams have improved the most this off-season. The New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, and New York Yankees have made several key additions heading into the 2023 campaign.

#1 The New York Mets stole the show this MLB offseason

There is no doubt which team will rank at the top of this list. The New York Mets spent over $806 million this offseason, improving in all aspects of their roster. While the Mets await the outcome of the Carlos Correa contract negotiations, they have landed some of the most sought-after talents on the open market.

The Mets have signed Justin Verlander, Carlos Correa (for now), Omar Narvaez, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, and David Robertson. They also landed Brooks Raley and Elieser Hernández via trade.

Not to mention, the Mets also re-signed some of their own free agents, including Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Adam Ottavino.

#2 Philadelphia Phillies

After falling 4-2 to the Houston Astros in the World Series, the Philadelphia Phillies went all-in this offseason in an attempt to secure the title.

Most notably, Philadelphia drastically improved its infield by signing Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal. The five-tool superstar will slot perfectly into the Phillies lineup that includes Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and J.T. Realmuto.

The team did lose several rotational arms, including Noah Syndergaard, Zach Eflin, and Kyle Gibson. However, the Phillies signed Taijuan Walker, Craig Kimbrel, and Matt Strahm to fill in.

Look for the team to add another pitcher or two before the beginning of next season.

#3 San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres owner Peter Seidler has made his championship intentions known as the team has been one of the most active in recent years.

The 2022 MLB offseason was no different, as the Friars signed superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts. The four-time All-Star will be a welcome addition to a star-studded lineup that features Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Juan Soto.

The team said goodbye to free agents Josh Bell, Brandon Drury, Sean Manaea, and Mike Clevinger while adding veterans Matt Carpenter and Seth Lugo. Look for the San Diego Padres to make a serious run for their first World Series title next season.

#4 Chicago Cubs

After missing the postseason for the second consecutive season, the Chicago Cubs made several key additions that could help them end the drought. The Cubs added several star free agents, including Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger, Brad Boxberger, Jameson Taillon, and Tucker Barnhart.

Although they said goodbye to their franchise leader, Willson Contreras, the team should improve drastically after a disappointing 74-88 finish in 2022. Chicago may not be finished this offseason, with trade rumors involving All-Star Ian Happ, who is coming off a career year, still making the papers.

#5 New York Yankees

On the surface, it may appear that the New York Yankees have not had an active offseason. Yet the moves they have made should make them a legitimate contender in 2023.

The most notable move came when the Yankees re-signed reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million deal.

Another major upgrade came when New York announced the signing of star pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year deal. Last season in San Francisco, Rodon finished with a record of 14-8 and a stellar 2.88 ERA. He also recorded 237 strikeouts, breaking the Giants' franchise record for double-digit strikeout games.

Keeping Judge and Anthony Rizzo on the roster while adding Rodon and Tommy Kahnle should help the Yankees make a deep run in the 2023 playoffs. Look for the club to make a few more moves this offseason as they will need to address their needs in left field, as well as a resolution to their crowded infield.

