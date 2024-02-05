Ranking The Top 10 Designated Hitters Heading Into the 2024 MLB Season

Having a good designated hitter in the MLB often means a team has a player who can hit fine but can't play the field. However, some DH players are actually among the league's best hitters, which is why it can be a very important position to have in an arsenal. Here are this season's best.

The best DHs in MLB 2024

10) Giancarlo Stanton

It was a pretty abysmal season for the New York Yankees slugger who once again dealt with injuries, but the team expects a return to form for Giancarlo Stanton, who still possesses a fearsome bat.

9) Brent Rooker

Brent Rooker was an All-Star last year. His second half couldn't keep that pace up, but he is still a quality DH for the Oakland Athletics and one of their better hitters overall.

8) J.D. Martinez

J.D. Martinez hasn't yet found a home, but he will soon. He's one of the best DHs in the entire sport, and that's something a lot of teams can benefit from even if he's getting older.

7) Christian Yelich

Christian Yelich may no longer be an MVP candidate, but he's still a strong hitter and one of the better designated hitters for the Milwaukee Brewers. He routinely hits well and that shouldn't change.

6) Marcell Ozuna

Marcell Ozuna might go a bit unnoticed in the vaunted Atlanta Braves lineup, but he's a stellar hitter. One of the league's best designated hitters, Ozuna is almost a lock for around 30 home runs and 100 RBIs.

5) Masataka Yoshida

Masataka Yoshida briefly put together a serious campaign for the Rookie of the Year award. Ultimately, it was a very strong rookie season for him with the Boston Red Sox, and he's already one of the game's best DHs.

4) Jorge Soler

Jorge Soler may genuinely have the best power stroke of any DH in MLB. Also without a team, he should be signed pretty quickly after a very strong season in 2023.

3) Kyle Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber does basically nothing but hit home runs. Fortunately, he does that more often than most. The Philadelphia Phillies star routinely hits at least 40 in a season.

2) Yordan Alvarez

Yordan Alvarez is one of the best DHs

The only thing holding back Yordan Alvarez is relatively weak defense. Fortunately, that doesn't really matter for a DH and the Houston Astros star is one of the greatest in this game.

1) Shohei Ohtani

Even if he's not going to be able to pitch, Shohei Ohtani's bat will make a huge difference for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arguably the best designated hitter in the entire sport, look for gaudy numbers this year.

