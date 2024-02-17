Ranking the Top 10 infielders heading into the 2024 MLB Season

With the 2024 MLB season looming, the focus turns on the position players that will make the most impact on both sides of the ball. In the past 10 years, there have been more MLB MVPs that play in the outfield compared to the infield. However, one must not overlook the fact that the infield is perhaps the most challenging part of the diamond in terms of defense.

Let's take a look at the top 10 infielders heading into the new season and based on their performance in 2023, form a projection of where they might land after this year.

#10) Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Kansas City Royals

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bobby Witt Jr. is just entering his third MLB season

The centerpiece of the Kansas City Royals franchise, Bobby Witt Jr. picked up the pace during his sophomore year after a sluggish rookie season. The 23-year-old finished with a .276/.319/.495/.813 slash line with 30 home runs, 96 RBIs, and 49 stolen bases last year.

Witt Jr. finished seventh in the AL MVP voting in just his second season in the majors. With the Royals quietly loading up on talent, it won't be long before the young shortstop rises up the ranks of perennial MVP candidates.

#9) Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox

Devers remain as the anchor of the Red Sox

Hard-carrying the Boston Red Sox for years now, Rafael Devers had another productive season in 2023. The Dominican third baseman finished with 33 homers, 100 RBIs, 90 runs, and a respectable 3.5 WAR for the embattled Red Sox squad that finished last in the American League East last year.

With the signing of Justin Turner and Lucas Giolito in the offseason and helped by the batting prowess of Masataka Yoshida, the boys from the Beantown will look to reclaim a spot back in the upcoming season.

#8) Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Guardians

J-Ram gears up for a return to the MLB postseason

The linchpin of the Cleveland Guardians' organization, Jose Ramirez has been a staple not only of the All-Star game but also of MVP conversations. In 2023, J-Ram smashed 24 home runs, 80 RBIs, and stole 28 bases in what can be considered a down year.

However, it didn't help that the whole Cleveland team struggled and finished just third in the AL Central. Look for the multiple-time Silver Slugger awardee to bounce back this season.

#7) Marcus Semien, SS, Texas Rangers

Semien celebrates with the World Series trophy

2023 was a bounce-back year not only in terms of numbers but also in terms of success for Marcus Semien. The World Series-winning shortstop once again rose above the scrutiny and finished the season as an All-Star, a Silver Slugger awardee, and finished third in MVP voting.

If he can replicate his performance this season to go along with his ironman performances throughout the year, the Rangers might have a chance to bid for a repeat.

#6) Austin Riley, 3B, Atlanta Braves

Austin Riley scooped up a Silver Slugger Award in 2023

In an MLB career that stretches a short five years, Austin Riley has finished in the top seven of MVP conversations three times. This just shows the pedigree that the Atlanta Braves organization has when it comes to choosing prospects.

Heading into the new season, Riley, along with Ronald Acuña Jr., will be called upon to step up to help the Braves make another long run in the MLB playoffs.

#5) Matt Olson, 1B, Atlanta Braves

Olson had a season to remember for his hometown team

The 29-year-old hometown kid had a historic season for the Atlanta Braves. Olson finished the year with an MLB-leading 54 home runs to go along with 139 RBIs and a 7.4 WAR that landed him in fourth place in the NL MVP voting.

With Atlanta's high-octane offense getting better as the years go by, look for Olson to replicate his performance this year.

#4) Trea Turner, SS, Philadelphia Phillies

Turner looks to turn it around this year

It can be remembered that at a certain point last year, Trea Turner didn't look like an All-Star caliber infielder. However, it shall not take away from the fact that Turner's instinct to turn a slump around is second to none.

Finishing with just a .266 average and an OPS of .778, his lowest since 2018, the multiple-time All-Star will be heavily relied upon as Philly is poised for another winning season this year.

#3) Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers

Frederick looks to continue his MVP-caliber momentum in 2024

Always in contention when it comes to MLB MVP talks, Freddie Freeman had another productive year that saw him finish with a slash line of .331/.410/.567/.976 with a National League-leading 59 doubles.

With a rejuvenated Dodgers squad on both sides of the ball, expect the former NL MVP to maintain his standing as one of the league's premier infielders.

#2) Corey Seager, SS, Texas Rangers

Seager in the Rangers' victory parade

Corey Seager finished last season second in the MVP voting to Shohei Ohtani. He was named to his fourth All-Star selection and won his third Silver Slugger award. Seager also finished with 42 doubles that led the American League, and of course, a World Series ring to top it all off.

It will be farfetched to say that the Rangers are favorites to repeat, but if Seager, along with Marcus Semien and Adolis Garcia deliver at the right time, there might be a slim chance that the chip will head back to Texas this year.

#1) Mookie Betts, 2B, Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts smashed 39 home runs last season

Boasting a National League-leading 8.4 WAR in 2023, Mookie Betts finished the MVP race in second behind Ronald Acuña Jr. It's sort of cheating to put him on this list as he spent 107 games in the outfield last season. However, in the 86 games he played in middle infield, Betts posted better numbers defensively.

Parading names such as Betts and Freeman, along with the recently acquired Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the MLB better watch out before they are steamrolled by the Dodgers for another World Series title.

MLB's "Galacticos"

Coined in honor of the soccer superteam Real Madrid in the 2000s that boasted the likes of David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldo, the MLB has found its own "Galacticos."

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Walker Buehler, and Tyler Glasnow will spearhead this iteration of MLB's Galacticos. It is expected that this superteam not only has a deep playoff run but also win the World Series this year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.