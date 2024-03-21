Ranking the top 5 MLB starting rotations ahead of Opening Day

Having a good pitcher is key in MLB, but it's even better to have a deep and talented starting rotation. Some teams are missing key starters ahead of Opening Day, like the Houston Astros (Justin Verlander) and New York Yankees (Gerrit Cole), otherwise these rankings might look a little different. Nevertheless, these five teams have the best rotations in baseball right now.

The best rotations in MLB before Opening Day

5) Seattle Mariners

Even without former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray, the Seattle Mariners are loaded at pitching. Luis Castillo is a Cy Young contender. George Kirby and Logan Gilbert are potential All-Stars, too. There's good depth and top-end talent, so pitching will be one of the Mariners' strengths this year.

4) San Francisco Giants

The Giants have two of the best pitchers in baseball

Logan Webb is an absolute stud. He is one of the true aces in baseball, and the Giants went out and added the reigning NL Cy Young to pitch behind him. That alone is worthy of praise. Blake Snell will need a lot of time to get up to speed, but he's immensely talented. With good depth behind those two, the Giants might make a surprising amount of noise this year.

3) Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are both bona fide aces. To have them both in a single rotation is almost a cheat code. They're among baseball's best, but they're not alone. Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker and others prevent the Phillies from being too top-heavy in the rotation. These guys are a big reason Philly is a contender every single season.

2) Los Angeles Dodgers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto should be fine. His defense has been largely atrocious this entire time, and he has to adjust to the MLB. He will do that and be a good pitcher once more, but he's also bouyed by Tyler Glasnow and Bobby Miller. When healthy, they also have Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw. It doesn't get much stronger than those five pitchers.

1) Atlanta Braves

The Braves have a great rotation going into Opening Day

Spencer Strider is as good as anyone in baseball. To follow him up with Max Fried is almost unfair, as Fried would probably be an ace on most units. Add in Charlie Morton and Chris Sale, and it's easy to see why the Braves are one of baseball's best teams and will have a very good shot this October of winning it all. Oh, and they also have Bryce Elder and a few solid pitching prospects waiting in the wings. They have talent and depth.

