Rays vs. Athletics: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - July 1, 2025

The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Athletics on Tuesday for the second of three games at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Coming into this game, Tampa Bay sits second in the AL East with a 47-38 record, while the Athletics are at the bottom of the AL West with a 35-52 record.

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in Tuesday's fixture.

Rays vs Athletics prediction

Taking the mound for the hosts is righty Shane Baz, who has been decent this year, with an 8-3 record, along with a 4.37 ERA and 86 strikeouts.

Shane Baz in action against the Kansas City Royals - Source: Getty

Offensively, Yandy Diaz, Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Brandon Lowe have been enjoying success of late.

For the Athletics, veteran Jeffrey Springs makes his latest start. On paper, Springs' stats have been almost identical to those of his counterpart, with a 6-6 record, along with a 4.30 ERA and 75 strikeouts.

At the plate, Jacob Wilson, Brent Rooker, Tyler Soderstrom and Lawrence Butler have been leading the way for the A's.

Having disappointingly lost the series opener on Monday, the hosts, who have a great chance of competing for their division this year, should get themselves back on track with an important win in Tuesday's game.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Rays 5, Athletics 3

Odds

Money Line: Tampa Bay Rays -159, Athletics +134

Run Line: Tampa Bay -1.5 (+121), Athletics +1.5 (-149)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-167), Under 7.5 (+135)

Injury report

Rays injuries

Richie Palacios: 10-day IL (Knee)

Hunter Bigge: 15-day IL (Lat)

Manuel Rodriguez: 15-day IL (Forearm)

Ha-Seong Kim: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Shane McClanahan: 60-day IL (Tricep)

Nathan Lavender: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Alex Faedo: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Jonny Deluca: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Athletics injuries

Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Grant Holman: 15-day IL (Shoulder)

Luis Medina: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Gunnar Hoglund: 60-day IL (Hip)

Jose Leclerc: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Ken Waldichuk: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Zack Gelof: 60-day IL (Hand)

Brady Basso: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Austin Wynns: day-to-day (Undisclosed)

Expert's picks

Having picked up a win in the series opener, the chances of lightning striking twice for the visitors are quite low. The hosts, who have been much the better team over the course of the season, should get back to winning ways on Tuesday and level the series at one game apiece.

Money Line: Tampa Bay Rays -159

Run Line: Tampa Bay -1.5 (+121)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-167)

