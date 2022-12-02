The Boston Red Sox have just released a first look at their upcoming jerseys. MLB jerseys are slowly adding sponsorship patches similar to FIFA kits and NBA uniforms. For a long time, hardly any sports jerseys had anything but the name, logo and number that was required.

However, that day and age is leaving quickly. Many teams are adopting these patches across all leagues. Nike logos were recently added to baseball jerseys that previously had no logo but the team.

(via @ChrisCotillo) Here's a look at the Red Sox jersey with a sponsored patch on it

While the patch isn't all that big and it is only on one sleeve, fans aren't too pleased with the new look. They prefer the pristine jerseys of old and aren't fans of adding things that aren't relevant to the team or the player wearing it.

They're also a bit concerned about where MLB will draw the line. How many sponsorship patches will get added to a jersey? If these fans had their way, it would be zero.

Roselle Avenue Custom Cards @roselleavenue @TalkinBaseball_ @ChrisCotillo I think this is a slippery slope. Ten years from now if we see frontscand backs of jerseys plastered in ads, we will have ruined one of the purest aspects of The Game. Pretty sad. @TalkinBaseball_ @ChrisCotillo I think this is a slippery slope. Ten years from now if we see frontscand backs of jerseys plastered in ads, we will have ruined one of the purest aspects of The Game. Pretty sad.

Red Sox fans and MLB fans at large do not see this ending well and are overall not pleased with sponsorship patches in the slightest.

Are the Boston Red Sox going to re-sign Xander Bogaerts?

Boston is at a very interesting crossroads. They're just five years removed from a World Series title and won the Wild Card game and Divisional Series last season. However, they were abysmal this year and face key decisions on players.

They paid Trevor Story and are tied to him for a long time. Rafael Devers is up for an extension soon.

Boston v Los Angeles Angels

Bogaerts is a free agent. What they decide to do with him determines what they can do elsewhere. Given that they have Story, a natural shortstop, and Devers who will be extended with a massive contract, it doesn't seem likely that the Red Sox will bring Bogaerts back.

That's more difficult news for the fans, but they probably don't want to pay him right after paying Story and before they have to pay Devers more money than all of them.

His price tag will probably go up, too, in the shortstop market and the Red Sox aren't in a contending window to justify all the spending.

