Red Sox vs. Angels: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 23, 2025

The Boston Red Sox will face the LA Angels on Monday for the first of three games at Angel stadium. Heading into the matchup, Boston is fourth in the AL East with a 40-39 record, while LA is 37-40 and fourth in the AL West.
Let's take a look at the odds, and how the action might play out on the diamond.
Red Sox vs. Angels prediction
Taking the mound for the visitors is veteran Walker Buehler, who has struggled to keep the runs down in his first season with Boston. He has a 5-5 record, along with a 5.95 record and 53 strikeouts.
Offensively, Jarren Duran, Ceddane Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and Carlos Narvaez are the Red Sox's key players.
For the Angels, righty Jack Kochanowicz will start. On paper, his numbers are close to his counterpart's, with a 3-8 record, along with a 5.38 ERA and 58 strikeouts.
At the plate, Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, Logan O'Hoppe and Taylor Ward have enjoyed plenty of success for the Halos.
Boston's offense has been struggling for consistency all season, and is weaker following Rafael Devers' shocking trade. LA, who has looked at its best playing at home, should be able to secure a hard-fought win on Monday.
Prediction: LA Angels 5, Boston Red Sox 4
Odds
Money line: Boston Red Sox -114, LA Angels -103
Run line: Boston +1.5 (-244), Angels -1.5 (+180)
Total runs: Over 8.5 (-141), Under 8.5 (+106)
Injury report
Red Sox injuries
- Alex Bregman: 10-day IL (Quad)
- Nick Burdi: 15-day IL (Knee)
- Justin Slaten: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
- Jordan Hicks: 15-day IL (Toe)
- Liam Hendriks: 15-day IL (Hip)
- Tanner Houck: 15-day IL (Flexor)
- Hunter Dobbins: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Triston Casas: 60-day IL (Knee)
- Masataka Yoshida: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Josh Winckowski: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Kutter Crawford: 60-day IL (Knee)
- Patrick Sandoval: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Chris Murphy: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Angels injuries:
- Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (Knee)
- Jorge Soler: 10-day IL (Back)
- Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (Hand)
- Robert Stephenson: 15-day IL (Bicep)
- Anthony Rendón: 60-day IL (Hip)
- Ben Joyce: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Expert's picks
The pitching matchup is relatively even. However, playing at home, the Angels would have enough quality to get the win.
Money line: LA Angels -103
Run line: Boston +1.5 (-244)
Total runs: Over 8.5 (-141)