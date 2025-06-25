Red Sox vs. Angels: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 25, 2025

The Boston Red Sox will take on the LA Angles on Wednesday for the third of three games at Angel Stadium. Boston is fourth in the AL East with a 40-41 record, while LA is 39-40 and third in the AL West.
Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in the series finale.
Red Sox vs Angels prediction
Taking the mound for the visitors is righty Richard Fitts, who has struggled this season. In his last outing, which was also against the Angels, Fitts gave up five earned runs in a single inning.
Offensively, Jarren Duran, Ceddane Rafaela, Trevor Story and Wilyer Abreu are enjoying successful seasons.
For the Angles, Japanese veteran Yusei Kikuchi will start. On paper, he has fared better than his counterpart, with a 2-6 record, a 3.01 ERA and 87 strikeouts.
At the plate, Nolan Schanuel, Jo Adell, Taylor Ward and Zach Neto have been the most consistent players for the Halos. Christian Moore is also entering the matchup swinging a red-hot bat, hitting two home runs in Tuesday's thrilling victory.
With the pitching matchup leaning in their favor, the Angels should be able to record another important win on Wednesday.
Prediction: LA Angels 5, Boston Red Sox 4
Odds
Money line: Boston Red Sox +106, LA Angels -125
Run line: Boston +1.5 (-189), Angels -1.5 (+141)
Total runs: Over 7.5 (-175), Under 7.5 (+131)
Injury report
Red Sox injuries
- Alex Bregman: 10-day IL (Quad)
- Nick Burdi: 15-day IL (Knee)
- Justin Slaten: 15-day IL (Shoulder)
- Jordan Hicks: 15-day IL (Toe)
- Liam Hendriks: 15-day IL (Hip)
- Tanner Houck: 15-day IL (Flexor)
- Hunter Dobbins: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Triston Casas: 60-day IL (Knee)
- Masataka Yoshida: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Josh Winckowski: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Kutter Crawford: 60-day IL (Knee)
- Patrick Sandoval: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Chris Murphy: 60-day IL (Elbow)
Angels injuries
- Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (Knee)
- Jorge Soler: 10-day IL (Back)
- Chris Taylor: 10-day IL (Hand)
- Robert Stephenson: 15-day IL (Bicep)
- Anthony Rendón: 60-day IL (Hip)
- Ben Joyce: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Zach Neto: day-to-day (Shoulder)
Expert's picks
The LA Angels have won five of the last six games against the Boston Red Sox, and that dominance should continue on Wednesday.
Money line: LA Angels -125
Run line: Boston +1.5 (-189)
Total runs: Over 7.5 (-175)