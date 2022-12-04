MLB insider Jon Morosi provides update on All-Star Dansby Swanson's possible 2023 landing spots

Dansby Swanson was a revelation for the Atlanta Braves in the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old Kennesaw, Georgia-native who grew up a Braves fan, was a consistent presence in both offense and defense for the former World Series champions.

He stood out in a team filled with stars such as Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson. Swanson displayed plenty of consistency in the 2022 campaign and that merited them his first All-Star selection as well as the Gold Glove Award.

MLB insider Jon Morosi recently reported that Swanson is being eyed by the struggling Chicago Cubs and the Braves' rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies.

"Sources: #Cubs and #Phillies among teams showing active interest in free agent Dansby Swanson, ahead of next week's winter meetings in San Diego. @MLBNetwork @MLB" - @ Jon Morosi

The Cubs are reportedly exploring the market and are looking to sign one of the four top shortstops who will be free agents this winter. The move just makes sense for the Northsiders as the team desperately needs starts after auctioning off pieces of their all-conquering 2016 World Series squad to no avail.

A player like Dansby Swanson, who posted a .277/.329/.447 with 25 home runs and an fWAR of 6.4, can certainly boost the squad.

With just a young Nico Hoerner ahead of him in the lineup, Swanson will likely have no problem dislodging the youngster for the everyday role should he join Chicago. After all, it's a feat that he accomplished in the 2022 season, commendably playing in all 162 regular-season games.

Philadelphia Phillies rumored to be in the Dansby Swanson sweepstakes

Dansby Swanson after his Braves got eliminated by the Phillies.

After being toppled by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, Dansby Swanson could find himself playing for the Atlanta Braves' rivals in 2023. In the same report, Jon Morosi mentioned that the Phillies are expected to reach out and hold discussions with Swanson.

Despite already having a talented offensive lineup, the Phillies' main concern is the power generated from the infield. Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm are the only active players in the lineup that can man the middle-infield and Swanson's arrival could address the issue.

The Braves star can swing the bat, which has been the strategy of the Phillies. Additionally, he won a Gold Glove in 2022 and can provide some much-needed defensive prowess to the squad as well.

Poll : 0 votes