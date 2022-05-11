San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves Prediction & Match Preview - May 13th | MLB Season 2022

The San Diego Padres will square off against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park for the first game of a three-game series. The way they are playing this season, the Padres look like a playoff team. The same cannot be said about the reigning world champion Atlanta Braves, though.

San Diego is one of the best teams in baseball, with a record of 19-11 in the ultra-competitive National League West. All the teams in their division have a winning percentage north of .500. Atlanta, meanwhile, is 14-16 and six games behind the NL East leaders, the New York Mets.

Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves.

Date & Time: Friday, May 13, 7:20 PM. EDT.

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia.

San Diego Padres Preview

The San Diego Padres are legitimizing themselves as playoff contenders this season. Their pitching and batting numbers are by no means eye-popping, but they've managed to generate victories by outmaneuvering their opponents.

They are now just behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and would be a division leader if they were in any other division, with an 19-11 record. They are playing with a purpose, and it should be easy for them to dislodge the Braves, who are still trying to establish their footing.

Key Player - Manny Machado

Manny Machado has been dominating this season.

In the absence of Fernando Tatis Jr., five-time All-Star Manny Machado has flourished and has been one of the early picks to win the National League MVP.

He is batting .374/.451/.617 and OPS of 1.068, which is second-best in all of the majors. He has seven homers, seven doubles, six stolen bases and 21 RBIs on a league-leading 43 base hits.

Manny Machado's 43 hits this season are the most by any Padres player through 30 games since Tony Gwynn had 45 through 30 games of 1997 (which tied his own franchise record initially set in 1992).

"Manny Machado's 43 hits this season are the most by any Padres player through 30 games since Tony Gwynn had 45 through 30 games of 1997 (which tied his own franchise record initially set in 1992)." - @ ESPN Stats & Info

Machado shouldn't have a problem against a lackluster Atlanta Braves' pitching crew. Look for him to punish the Braves in this matchup.

San Diego Padres Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish.

Trent Grisham, CF Jake Cronenworth, 2B Manny Machado, 3B Jurickson Profar, LF Eric Hosmer, 1B Wil Myers, RF Luke Voit, 1B Ha-Seong Kim, SS Austin Nola, C

Atlanta Braves Preview

The reigning world champion Atlanta Braves have improved their record. However, they are still two games below .500. Comparing it to their start last year, it shouldn't be a cause of worry, as they were in a similar situation last year when they had a slow start as well.

The biggest question for the Braves is at what point can they turn it around, and how many more games would they drop before settling down. Their pitching and batting team statistics are both in the bottom ten of league totals. With the momentum-driven Padres on deck, it would be tough for the Braves to pull this one out.

Key Player - Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson

Where would the Atlanta Braves offense be without Matt Olson? The answer is, not far. Olson—who was born and raised in Georgia—has been carrying the load for his favorite childhood team with a slash line of .270/.380/.461/.841 with three homers, 31 RBIs and a league-leading 13 doubles on 31 base hits.

Matt Olson BOMB and the Braves are right back in this thing

"Matt Olson BOMB and the Braves are right back in this thing" - @ Talkin' Baseball

It should be easy for Olson to deliver against an average Padres pitching staff; the question is if he would get any help from his teammates.

Atlanta Braves Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Max Fried.

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, DH Ozzie Albies, 2B Travis d'Arnaud, C Adam Duvall, CF Travis Demeritte, LF Dansby Swanson, SS

San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves Prediction

The Padres have all the momentum coming into this game and have looked better this season than the defending world champion Braves. However, because it's a home game in Atlanta, you can expect the Braves to fight back against the NL West powerhouse.

Padres to win 4-3.

Where to follow Padres vs Braves?

Watch: AppleTV+

Listen: KWFN 97.3, XEMO 860 (Padres), 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM (Braves).

