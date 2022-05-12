San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves Prediction & Match Preview - May 14th | MLB Season 2022

The San Diego Padres continue their three game series with the World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Saturday May 14. The Padres will send left-hander and former Oakland Athletics pitcher Sean Manaea to the hill as he holds an earned run average of 3.75 during his time with the San Diego Padres. The reigning champion Atlanta Braves will counter by sending Charlie Morton to the mound, who is hoping to rebound from a 2022 season that has him sporting a 5.65 earned run average. Both teams entered the 2022 season with massive expectations and have had difficulties achieving those expectations.

San Diego Padres Preview:

Although the month of May has been up and down for the San Diego Padres, the club has managed to tie for wins in the National League West with the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers at 20. This puts the Padres 1.5 games behind the LA Dodgers for the lead in what has been claimed the toughest division in the sport of Major League Baseball.

Key Player - Eric Hosmer

San Diego Padres v Cleveland Guardians - Game Two

First baseman Eric Hosmer entered the 2022 season considered a major liability to the San Diego Padres. However, after hitting safely in 10 of his last 11 games, Hosmer has turned himself into an asset in the middle of new manager Bob Melvin's lineup. The veteran is hitting .367 with a .550 slugging percentage this season and is providing some much-needed protection to Manny Machado as the two have kept the offense dangerous in the absence of shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr.

"Eric Hosmer and Manny Machado sit on top of the @MLB's batting average leaders" - @ Bally Sports San Diego

Hosmer is working hard to change the opinions of fans who were begging for him to be traded this offseason.

San Diego Padres Projected Lineup

Pitcher: Sean Manaea

Trent Grisham, CF Jake Cronenworth, 2B Manny Machado, 3B Jurickson Profar, LF Eric Hosmer, 1B Wil Myers, RF Luke Voit, 1B Ha-Seong Kim, SS Austin Nola, C

Atlanta Braves Preview

The 2021 World Series Champions have been a major disappointment this year. The series victory against the Milwaukee Brewers last week was the only win in the last four series the club has played as they sit at third in the National League East behind the New York Mets and Miami Marlins. Pitching has largely been the Achilles' heel of manager Brian Snitker's roster. The Braves currently rank sixth in runs allowed per game in Major League Baseball and although the return of Ronald Acuna Jr. has boosted morale, it hasn't been enough to put together a significant stretch of success.

Key Player - Charlie Morton

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets - Game One

Morton was seen as one of the most valuable acquisitions of the Braves' World Series run in 2021. After last year's season saw the right-hander from Flemington, New Jersey, pitch to a 3.31 earned run average at the age of 37 and shoulder the load in the National League Championship Series for Atlanta, fans were expecting Morton to return to the club and assume the role of ace. However, that has not been the case. Morton has surrendered 19 runs over 28 innings and doesn't seem to be the man who helped guide the team to the playoffs last year.

"Charlie Morton, Wicked 82mph Curveball. 3095 RPMs" - @ Rob Friedman

With the bullpen being taxed as of late, Morton will have to step up and pitch deep into the game to give the Braves a shot at a victory over the Padres.

Atlanta Braves Projected Lineup:

Starting pitcher: Charlie Morton

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF Matt Olson, 1B Austin Riley, 3B Marcell Ozuna, DH Ozzie Albies, 2B Travis d'Arnaud, C Adam Duvall, CF Travis Demeritte, LF Dansby Swanson, SS

San Diego Padres vs Atlanta Braves Prediction:

The San Diego offense takes advantage of a strugging Charlie Morton and will have no problem building a comfortable lead. While Sean Manaea is effective at neutralizing hitters like Matt Olson, he'll have to keep an eye out for Austin Riley during the game.

Where to Watch

The game will be broadcast on FS1 subject to regional availability.

