San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 4th | 2022 MLB Season

The San Diego Padres will be home to begin their series against the Miami Marlins on Thursday. The Padres just split their series with the Cleveland Guardians, moving their record to 16-9 on the year. Meanwhile, the Marlins just got swept by the Diamondbacks and have lost four straight. Interestingly enough, Miami had a seven-game winning streak prior to this current skid, so they've been a streaky ball club in 2022.

San Diego will have Nick Martinez take the hill Thursday, sporting a 4.12 ERA in four starts. The right-hander recorded his first victory of the season last time out when he threw five innings, giving up two runs and striking out five in the process. He'll be up against a Marlins lineup that ranks 19th in runs and 11th in team OPS. Jazz Chisholm has been the Marlins' most consistent performer as their leadoff hitter, and he's riding a seven-game hitting streak entering Thursday.

Christina De Nicola @CDeNicola13



down 5-2 in the seventh.



Former Marlin Caleb Smith entering in relief. For the second straight night, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has delivered a two-out, two-run double. This one got a replay review. #Marlins down 5-2 in the seventh.Former Marlin Caleb Smith entering in relief. For the second straight night, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has delivered a two-out, two-run double. This one got a replay review.#Marlins down 5-2 in the seventh.Former Marlin Caleb Smith entering in relief. https://t.co/RW46kwePEf

"For the second straight night, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has delivered a two-out, two-run double." - @ Christina De Nicola tweeted

The Marlins' starting pitcher Thursday will be lefty Jesus Luzardo, who has given up just two earned runs over his last two starts in 11 innings pitched. He'll be looking to record his third straight victory against a Padres lineup that ranks fourth in the majors in runs scored, even with Fernando Tatis Jr. yet to make his 2022 debut.

San Diego Padres @Padres

League leaders

Hoz and Manny were shining all month long.



#TimeToShine Team leadersLeague leadersHoz and Manny were shining all month long. Team leaders ✔️ League leaders ✔️ Hoz and Manny were shining all month long.#TimeToShine https://t.co/Y8zj7OrGvs

"Hoz and Manny were shining all month long." - @ San Diego Padres

Led by Manny Machado and Eric Hosmer, who have both had great starts, the Padres have been able to cement themselves as one of the best hitting teams in the early going.

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Thursday, May 5, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, CA

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins -108 -1.5 (+155) Over 7.5 (+100) San Diego Padres -108 +1.5 (-188) Under 7.5 (-122)

Despite the four-game skid, the Marlins have been road warriors, winning their last five away from home. The Padres are rolling, winning six of their previous eight. They're also 15-10 against the spread, the third-best mark in the MLB. Both teams have taken part in their share of high-scoring contests lately, with the total going over in five of six for Miami, and eight of the last nine for San Diego. The Padres were forced to use eight relievers in Wednesday's doubleheader in Cleveland, so some of their arms may be fatigued or unavailable.

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Ha-Seong Kim, the Padres shortstop, has picked up a hit in six of his last seven games after a slow start to the campaign. Kim is slightly better against lefties in his career, so look for him to keep seeing the ball well on Thursday.

Pick: Ha-Seong Kim Over 0.5 Hits (-120)

San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins Betting Prediction

Luzardo has been excellent over his last two appearances, and even though the Padres boast a strong lineup, they'll probably be fatigued after traveling cross-country after their Wednesday doubleheader. Look for the Marlins to stop their slide and get back in the win column.

Pick: Miami Marlins ML (-108) & Marlins Team Total Runs Over 3.5 (-120)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt