"George Springer should send Altuve and Correa a holiday basket for taking all of the heat", "Seeing Mike Trout made me angry" - MLB Reddit reacts to most-hated players of 2022 graph, list features Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout appeared on BetAGonline's release of the most hated players in baseball. The list features some of the game's greatest competitors across a variety of positions and talent levels. Some are obvious, like alleged sexual assailant Trevor Bauer and confirmed cheater Jose Altuve, but others are head-scratchers, like Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, and Jacob deGrom. Users on Reddit had plenty of feedback regarding who landed where on this list. But as Barry Bonds said, "You have to have some serious talent to have 53k people say you suck."

Manny Machado leads all of baseball

The San Diego Padres third baseman has a lot to anger folks about, from his days of throwing bats at opponents and being quoted to say that hustling is "not my cup of tea." This is probably being compounded by the fact that Machado leads the league in wins above replacement.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout? What gives?

There are also players who have received nothing but praise from fans and media alike (unless you're name is Michele Lafoya). However, some Redditors simply attribute that to the sheer dominance displayed by the Los Angeles Angels duo of Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout.

"I feel like a lot of players on this list are only hated because they're good" -u/ImJustSoTiredDude

"Seeing Mike Trout made me angry" - u/AbideMan

By all accounts, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani have been great ambassadors for the game of baseball.

Some candidates got off easy, like a former Houston Astro

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa are still receiving plenty of hate due to their involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. Interestingly enough, former teammate George Springer has seemed to shed the spotlight since joining a new club.

"George Springer should send Altuve and Correa a holiday basket for taking all of the heat" U/SpaceCityAg

Springer joined the Toronto Blue Jays at the end of the 2020 MLB season.

The most surprising appearance on the list...

As one Redditor pointed out, most of these players come from major media markets that boast high payrolls. It's easy to hate the faces of those franchises, which makes former All-Star Jesse Winker a surprising appearance on this list.

"Also most everyone on this list, plays for or has played for the same 3 cities. 2/3 guys are hated because of NY teams, LA teams or Houston. Jesse Winker on the other hand, making the list while only playing for the Reds and Mariners is an accomplishment." -u/3dge-1ord

Maybe Winker will think twice before he decides to taunt fans.

What do you think of the list? Who is your favorite player to hate?

