"Shohei Ohtani could never"; "Had no faith in Xander Bogaerts" - Padres fans react to Fernando Tatis Jr.'s stunning home plate steal

MLB fans reacted to Fernando Tatis Jr.’s solid play in the ninth inning of the San Diego Padres' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. On Saturday, the Pirates took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning, while the Padres' offense remained scoreless through the first six innings.

San Diego got on the board in the seventh when Manny Machado tied the game with a 391-foot home run. The tense matchup continued into the ninth inning, where Fernando Tatis Jr. led off with a double, reaching second base safely.

He later stole third base, and after Pirates pitcher David Bednar threw a wild pitch to Xander Bogaerts, Tatis Jr. dashed home to score a go-ahead run. The Pirates' offense was unable to match the score, eventually losing 2-1 to the Padres.

Several fans reacted to Fernando Tatis Jr.’s daring steal of home and shared their thoughts:

“MAMA, THERE GOES THAT MAN 💪,” a fan said.

“The best is who can do everything on the field, and Tatis is that guy” another fan said.

“Give my king his well deserved MVP,” another fan said.

Many other fans continued to laud Tatis Jr.:

“Ohtani could never” a comment reads.

“Bro had no faith in xander🤣( me neither )” another comment reads.

“Completely manufactured that run on his own. Hustle double, stole 3rd, and practically stole home,” someone wrote.

IG comments (Credits: Instagram@MLB)

Padres manager Mike Shildt discusses Fernando Tatis Jr’s 100th stolen base

Fernando Tatis Jr.’s stolen base during Saturday’s game was his eighth of the 2025 season and also marked the 100th stolen base of his career. Speaking about the milestone, Padres manager Mike Shildt said (via MLB.com):

“'Willing' is a good word. What a way to get to be the seventh-fastest guy in the history of Major League Baseball to 100 stolen bases and 100 home runs. That’s a pretty nice way of doing that. Pretty much a one-man show, right? It takes a team, but he was on display to help his team.”

Tatis Jr.’s performance came just one day after he was uncertain about returning, having left Friday’s 9-4 victory over the Pirates early due to being hit by a pitch. So far in the 2025 season, he has recorded a .342 batting average, with eight home runs, 18 RBIs, and 26 runs scored.

