"So proud of this team" - Minnesota Timberwolves minority owner Alex Rodriguez is ecstatic with club's performance ahead of 2021-22 NBA playoffs

Alex Rodriguez has dipped his toes into a new venture. He recently became a part-owner of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves. He was sitting courtside with his girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, at the Timberwolves-Clippers play-in tournament game in Minnesota last night.

The Timberwolves beat the Clippers 109-104 and will go on to face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Alex Rodriguez showed his pride with this Instagram post after the game.

"So proud of this team. True heart, hustle and grit tonight all game long. A real TEAM win fueled by that incredible crowd. Playoff bound!" - @ arod

This win meant a lot to the Timberwolves. The Timberwolves have not made the playoffs in many seasons and were not expected to make the playoffs this season. However, the Timberwolves added guard Patrick Beverly and paired him with second-year player Anthony Edwards and All-Stars D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns.

"The calm before the storm." - @ Alex Rodriguez

The Timberwolves will have a significantly harder first-round matchup in the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies went 56-26 this season and showed that they can win even when they were missing star point guard Ja Morant.

Alex Rodriguez's background

Alex Rodriguez was born in New York City but grew up in Miami, Florida. He was drafted by the Seattle Mariners with the first overall pick of the 1993 MLB Draft. He rose to the Major Leagues after about half a season in the minors and made his debut in July of 1994. His first stint in the Majors was short, and he was demoted to the Minors in August.

Rodriguez became a permanent Major League player in 1996. He was named to the American League All-Star team that year and finished the season hitting .381 with 36 home runs and 123 RBIs.

Kansas City Royals v New York Yankees

Rodriguez went on to play for the Mariners until 2000. He was a four-time All-Star in Seattle. He signed a 10-year, $252 million contract with the Texas Rangers before the 2001 season. His time in Texas was short, and he was traded to the New York Yankees in 2004.

He went on to play for the Yankees for the rest of his career. He finished his career with 696 home runs and 3,115 hits. He was named to 14 All-Star teams, won one World Series, three MVPs, and two Gold Gloves.

