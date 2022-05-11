St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles Odds, Line, Pick, and Prediction - May 11th | 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will be home to play the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday in the second game of the series. The Orioles won Tuesday's contest 5-3, extending their win streak to three games. The Cardinals, on the other hand, have now dropped three straight to move to 16-13 on the year.

The Cardinals will try to right the ship with righty Miles Mikolas on the hill. Mikolas has a 1.53 ERA on the year and a 0.99 WHIP. Last time out, he threw 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball against the Giants, picking up his second victory of the year. He'll be tasked with facing an Orioles lineup that's 25th in runs scored, even though their offense has been performing better of late. Mikolas will also have the luxury of handing the ball over to a bullpen that ranks sixth in the MLB in ERA, so the Orioles' bats will have a more difficult challenge Wednesday.

"Miles Mikolas' ERA in 2022: 1.53" - @ St. Louis Cardinals

The Orioles will tab Spenser Watkins, who hasn't recorded a decision yet this year. He's pitched to a 3.22 ERA, but he's averaging under five frames pitched per start in 2022. He'll be up against a decent Cardinals lineup that has been averaging 5.5 runs per game over their last six. Rookie Juan Yepez made his debut last week, and he's gotten a hit in all six of his MLB games so far.

St. Louis Cardinals @Cardinals Juan Yepez's 1st MLB home run was CRUSHED! Juan Yepez's 1st MLB home run was CRUSHED! https://t.co/uw8zrzFqSg

"Juan Yepez's 1st MLB home run was CRUSHED!" - @ Cardinals

Yepez is up to a .455 average, including four extra-base hits, and he's already earned his way into the cleanup spot, so expect him to stay hot Wednesday.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 11, 7:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Baltimore Orioles +190 +1.5 (-110) Over 8.5 (-108) St. Louis Cardinals -230 -1.5 (-110) Under 8.5 (-112)

The Orioles are on their best stretch of the year, winning five of their last six, but overall on the road this year, they're just 4-10. The Cardinals have been mediocre at home at just 7-6, but they're 9-5 as favorites this year.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Picks

Juan Yepez is on a six-game hitting streak since he was called up from Triple-A, where he was slugging .651 this year. Yepez has shown he's more than capable of hitting major league pitching so far, albeit over a small sample size.

Pick: Juan Yepez Over 0.5 Singles (-105)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting

Prediction

Miles Mikolas has been one of the better hurlers in the National League this year, and he should be able to get his club back on track Wednesday. The Orioles have been playing well, but their lineup should struggle today, and their bullpen isn't as strong as that of St. Louis.

Prediction: Cardinals -1.5 (-110) & First 5 Innings Under 4.5 Runs (-105)

