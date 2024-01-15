The cost of deferral: Dodgers to spend $83,850,000 on just 4 players in 2039 following Shohei Ohtani signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been very active this winter, landing stars like Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez and Tyler Glasnow. While they are planning on making a push for a World Series in 2024, the cost of these players has been under the microscope, and for good reason.

Aside from the magnitude of the contracts being handed out, with Ohtani's $700 million standing out, their decision to defer large payments has been well documented. While this 'buy now, pay later' tactic could work in the short term, the question of whether this threatens the integrity and parity of the league is a valid one.

Another factor that will be much discussed is how this will affect the Dodgers in the long term. If LA is unable to deliver multiple World Series, these contracts will age badly and could hinder the team for decades.

Bob Nightengale drew a line under this in his column for USA Today, noting the totals of deferred payments the Dodgers will be paying to four players in 2039. This stands at $83.85 million.

In this distant future, Shohei Ohtani will be 44 years old and earning $68 million. A 46-year-old Mookie Betts will draw $10 million, 49-year-old Freddie Freeman will be paid $5 million and 46-year-old Teoscar Hernandez will receive $850,000.

The pressure will be on for Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers in 2024

Given their spending and the quality of the players the LA Dodgers have signed, traded for and extended, the pressure to hit the ground running in 2024 will be immense.

Shohei Ohtani's $700 million is the biggest contract in sports history, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto's $325 million is the most ever for an MLB pitcher. With Tyler Glasnow being acquired (via trade with the Tampa Bay Rays) and extended on a $136.5 million deal and $23.5 being handed to Teoscar Hernandez, expectations will be sky-high.

While the MLB season is a long one, the games come thick and fast and momentum is perhaps a more potent force in baseball than other sports. Thus, the spotlight will be on the Dodgers to start strong and win consistently.

A poor start will see headlines of every variety ensue and LA will need their roster to gel quickly and build good chemistry. Their ability to do so will be a key factor in the success of their season and if the team falters, you can expect fans and pundits to be merciless.

All eyes will be on the franchise on Opening Day and it will be interesting to see how they do.

