"This dodger offense is really talented" - Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell praises Los Angeles Dodgers for their impressive offensive performance this season

Utah Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell was at it again on Twitter. This time, he was praising the Los Angeles Dodgers. Last night, Mitchell was observed on Twitter rooting for his hometown New York Mets. He voiced his enthusiasm around first baseman and slugger Pete Alonso's performance.

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell WAY TO RESPOND PETE!!! WAY TO RESPOND PETE!!!

Mitchell has always been a Mets fan. His father Donovan Sr. is actually the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for the club. This isn't the first time the young NBA star has voiced his fandom for the New York Mets, as he previously tweeted about the team's growing tension with the St. Louis Cardinals, as previously reported by Sportskeeda.

This time, however, Donovan Mitchell turned his praise to the Los Angeles Dodgers

The shooting guard/point guard hybrid took to Twitter again to compliment the Los Angeles Dodgers offense, which leads all of Major League Baseball in runs per game.

Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell This dodger offense is really talented and they’ve been showing it all series!! This dodger offense is really talented and they’ve been showing it all series!!

Not exactly a hot take from Mitchell. Manager Dave Roberts' lineup is stacked from top to bottom with a high caliber of offensive talent. It features three former Most Valuable Player Award winners in Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts and the recently acquired Freddie Freeman. Earlier in the season, ESPN's Jeff Passan proclaimed the Los Angeles Dodgers to be the greatest roster assembled in the entirety of his career.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan In nearly 20 years covering baseball, not sure I’ve seen a better lineup than the one the Dodgers will use this season. In some order, it’s going to be Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Will Smith, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and A.J. Pollock. In nearly 20 years covering baseball, not sure I’ve seen a better lineup than the one the Dodgers will use this season. In some order, it’s going to be Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Trea Turner, Will Smith, Max Muncy, Cody Bellinger, Justin Turner, Chris Taylor and A.J. Pollock.

The tweet, also, added fuel to the fire of the NBA rumor mill. Apparently, Mitchell is trying to formulate an exit from the Utah Jazz. While the NBA All-Star isn't eligible to be a free agent until 2025, the league has shown an ability to give its stars mobility and the freedom to leave their teams via trade (such as James Harden, twice this year). The two leading suitors for Mitchell's services? The New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers. Does the state of the Los Angeles Dodgers offense have anything to do with Mitchell's desire to go the Lakers? Probably not, but players have previously showered teams and cities with praise when they're trying to make their way over. Time will tell if this tweet is more than Mitchell simply admiring the LA lineup.

