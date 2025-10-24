Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 3 picks for Dodgers vs Blue Jays World Series Game 1 ft. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and more for October 24, 2025

The wait is finally over, the World Series begins tonight, and it doesn’t get bigger than this. The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to collide under the bright lights, two powerhouse lineups loaded with MVP-caliber bats ready to make history.

Ad

Rogers Centre is buzzing, every seat packed, every fan on edge, because one swing tonight could set the tone for the entire series. From fiery fastballs to mistake-breaking sliders, every pitch carries championship weight.

And when sluggers like these step up, fireworks are guaranteed. Let’s break down the top home run prop bets for Game 1, where legends are born, and October magic comes alive.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Ad

Trending

Today’s Three Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Blue Jays World Series Game 1

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. arrives at Rogers Centre locked in and arguably the hottest bat of October: his 2025 postseason line entering tonight reads like video-game hitting, .442 average, 6 HR, 12 RBI across 43 AB, showing he’s not only making contact but hitting for elite power in high-leverage moments.

Ad

Right-handed Guerrero bats against left-handed Snell tonight and profiles perfectly for a rookie starter who can miss up in the zone under pressure.

Guerrero’s success this month has come largely by punishing middle-up and elevated fastballs, the exact mistake a young pitcher might make when the game tightens.

The home crowd and familiar ballpark dimensions further boost his chances. In short: momentum + matchup + elite postseason form = the highest-probability long ball on the board.

Ad

Shohei Ohtani’s 2025 season was historic (55 homers, 102 RBI; an OPS of 1.014), and his batted-ball metrics are elite: huge average exit velocity, very high barrel rate, and a track record of converting loud contact into immediate distance.

Even though Blake Snell toes the rubber for the Dodgers, Ohtani is expected to be in the Dodgers’ lineup as the team’s primary top-of-order threat, and the Dodgers plan to use Snell in Game 1, with Ohtani likely to pitch later in the series.

Ad

As a hitter, Ohtani benefits from protection in the lineup and a platoon profile that makes him dangerous versus right-handers. At +221, it's like buying one of the highest single-game HR probabilities available, not a moonshot.

#3 - Teoscar Hernández (+515)

Teoscar Hernandez profiles as an upside mid-ticket play tonight. His 2025 regular season (25 HR, 89 RBI) and strong October contact metrics make him an attractive candidate to punish a rookie like Yesavage if Toronto’s rotation plan leaves him exposed.

Ad

Teoscar has a history of turning hittable pitches into extra-base hits, and he’s especially dangerous when he sees middle-to-upper-zone fastballs.

The long odds at +515 reflect both the higher variance and the plausible scenario in which Yesavage, under World Series nerves, leaves one up that Teoscar can launch. Use Teoscar as a smaller-unit dart with good payoff potential.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Soni Shubham Soni is a dedicated baseball journalist at Sportkeeda with a deep passion for Major League Baseball. Specializing in player profiles, in-depth analysis, and trade updates, He provides readers with expert insights and strategic advice to enhance their fantasy sports experience. With a keen focus on player performances, game previews, and betting trends. Know More