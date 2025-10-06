Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 4 including Shohei Ohtani, Michael Busch, and more for October 6, 2025

The National League Division Series rolls into Game 2 today, and with several elite power hitters in action, the stage is once again set for some fireworks. Yesterday’s opening matchups saw plenty of offense, and as pitchers begin to adjust, it’s the hitters who often steal the spotlight in Game 2.

We’ve identified four sluggers who have the best chance to leave the yard tonight, a mix of red-hot form, favorable matchups, and postseason poise. Let’s dive into today’s top home run prop picks for October 6, featuring Shohei Ohtani, Kyle Schwarber, Michael Busch, and Seiya Suzuki.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Four Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#4. Seiya Suzuki: +355

Seiya Suzuki enters Game 2 with an under-the-radar power profile that makes him a strong value pick at +355. The Cubs’ right fielder has quietly become one of the team’s most consistent run producers down the stretch, posting excellent numbers against right-handed pitching, and that’s exactly what he’ll face tonight against the Brewers’ bullpen-heavy setup.

Suzuki’s compact swing and ability to drive the ball to all fields have been key to his late-season surge. His fly-ball rate over the past two weeks has been among the best on the team.

Suzuki’s contact quality and current rhythm at the plate make him a sneaky but strong bet to go deep in Game 2.

#3. Michael Busch: +433

Michael Busch continues to show why his postseason breakout is no fluke. The Cubs’ first baseman homered in yesterday’s game, crushing a solo shot that set the tone early.

Tonight, he again draws a favorable matchup against the Brewers’ bullpen, which has struggled to contain left-handed hitters in late innings. Busch’s approach has matured drastically this season; he’s laying off borderline pitches and punishing mistakes, especially high fastballs and middle-in cutters.

At +433, he offers excellent value for bettors looking for a repeat performance from one of the Cubs’ most dangerous postseason bats.

#2. Kyle Schwarber: +276

Few hitters live for October moments quite like Kyle Schwarber, and tonight he’s set to face a challenging but exploitable opponent in Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell (5-4, 2.35 ERA).

While Snell’s overall numbers are elite, Schwarber’s history against top-tier lefties is surprisingly strong, especially in power metrics.

Schwarber’s postseason resume includes some of the biggest home runs in modern playoff history, and his +276 odds reflect both his volatility and his undeniable ceiling. Expect him to take a few massive swings tonight, and one of them might just find the seats.

#1. Shohei Ohtani: +249

It’s impossible to overlook Shohei Ohtani when discussing home run potential, especially in a high-stakes setting like the NLDS Game 2. The Dodgers superstar is facing Phillies lefty Jesus Luzardo (15-7, 3.92 ERA), a talented pitcher but one who’s been inconsistent down the stretch.

Ohtani thrives against pitchers who rely heavily on fastballs and changeups, and Luzardo’s arsenal fits that profile. The two-way sensation has been seeing the ball exceptionally well, and his swing timing looks perfectly tuned for postseason pitching.

Ohtani also tends to elevate his game under pressure, with multiple playoff homers already in his short Dodgers tenure.

At +249, Ohtani is the top pick of the day, the perfect mix of form, matchup, and talent to deliver another postseason highlight.

