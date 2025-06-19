Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5, including Aaron Judge, Andy Pages, and more for June 19, 2025

It’s a prime MLB slate for power shots on June 19, and we’ve zeroed in on the most dangerous bats primed to leave the yard. From Aaron Judge looking to break out of his mini-slump at Yankee Stadium to Brandon Lowe riding a hot streak against a shaky Orioles arm, these picks are built on recent exit velocity trends, barrels-per-plate appearance rates and pitcher matchups ripe for damage.

If you’re targeting MLB home run props, building your DFS lineup, or hunting for plus-money power plays, today’s top five sluggers offer huge longball potential you can’t ignore.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

#5 Aaron Judge (+165)

A moonshot could be brewing from him today - Source: Imagn

Aaron Judge may be navigating a rare quiet stretch, with just one hit in his last five games, but he remains one of the deadliest power threats in baseball, and today lines up perfectly for a rebound shot.

Facing Tyler Anderson and his 4.44 ERA at hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium, Judge has elite underlying metrics, with a scorching 95.4 mph average exit velocity, a 55.5% hard-hit rate and a massive 24.6% barrel rate.

Even in a slump, those numbers scream potential, so it wouldn’t be a shock if Judge leaves the yard tonight to snap his skid in emphatic fashion.

#4 Willson Contreras (+310)

Wilson Contreras could light up the scoreboard with a bomb tonightdl - Source: Imagn

Willson Contreras has quietly built a reliable power presence in the Cardinals’ lineup this season, and tonight’s matchup gives him a prime opportunity to add to his total.

Facing White Sox righty Sean Burke and his 4.71 ERA at hitter-friendly Guaranteed Rate Field, Contreras brings solid pop with nine homers and 45 RBIs on the year.

While his .248 average might not jump off the page, his ability to drive mistakes, especially against righties, keeps him in play for a long ball tonight against a pitcher who’s struggled with keeping the ball in the yard.

#3 Andy Pages (+300)

Andy Pages is locked in and ready to launch one tonight - Source: Imagn

Andy Pages is locked in right now, and his bat’s making serious noise at Dodger Stadium. Over his last four games, Pages is slashing an absurd .583 with three homers and eight RBIs, including a two-homer outburst earlier in this series against the Padres.

Tonight, he draws Ryan Bergert, who’s posted solid surface numbers with a 2.33 ERA but hasn’t faced a lineup this dialed-in.

With Pages seeing the ball this well and carrying a .294 average with 15 bombs on the season, he’s a serious threat to leave the yard again in this matchup.

#2 Brent Rooker (+260)

Brent Rooker might go yard tonight - Source: Imagn

Brent Rooker's having one of the more underrated power seasons in the league, and tonight’s matchup lines up perfectly for another long ball.

With a .275 average, 15 homers and 41 RBIs on the board, Rooker enters this game against lefty Colton Gordon, a pitcher carrying a 4.70 ERA and some home run vulnerability.

Rooker’s 91.6 mph average exit velocity and 47.4% hard-hit rate make him a prime candidate to turn on a mistake, especially at home where his power tends to play up. Don’t be surprised if he adds to that total tonight.

#1 Brandon Lowe (+340)

Brandon Lowe stays dangerous at the plate - Source: Imagn

Brandon Lowe is on an absolute tear lately, and the numbers back it up. Hitting .481 over his last seven games with 13 hits, nine runs and two homers in his past three outings, Lowe steps in tonight against struggling veteran Charlie Morton, who’s sporting a 6.05 ERA.

Lowe’s .266 season average with 15 homers already in the bank pairs dangerously with his 1.311 OPS during this hot streak.

With Morton’s recent command issues and Lowe’s lefty power swing locked in, this is a high-upside home run spot worth circling.

