Today’s Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets: Top 5 including Aaron Judge, Nick Kurtz, and more for September 17, 2025

The MLB season is winding down, but the long ball action is heating up even more. Sluggers across the league are finding their stride, and bettors are taking full advantage of juicy matchups with vulnerable arms on the mound.

Tuesday’s slate brought fireworks, with several big names leaving the yard, and today looks just as promising with power hitters lining up against pitchers who’ve been prone to giving up the long ball.

From veterans looking to stay hot to young stars proving they belong, there’s no shortage of value in today’s board. Here are the top 5 home run prop bets worth circling for Wednesday, September 17.

Note: Odds are set by DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change. No outcome can be guaranteed when betting on sports.

Today’s Five Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets

Alex Bregman broke a long homer drought on Saturday, belting a solo shot in the Astros’ 5-3 loss to the Yankees after going 27 games without one. That long ball came at the perfect time, showing that Bregman’s power is starting to click again.

Facing Mason Barnett, who has struggled this season with an 8.53 ERA, Bregman’s chances to add another homer are strong.

With 17 home runs, 59 RBI, and a .275 average on the season, he has the ability to turn any mistake pitch into a scoreboard-changing swing, making +475 a tempting pick for this matchup.

#4. Brandon Lowe: +371

Brandon Lowe is seeing the ball well at the plate, fresh off a 2-for-5 outing with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday’s loss to Toronto.

That long ball marked his 29th of the season, and he’s been one of Tampa Bay’s more reliable power bats with 79 RBI and a .258 average.

Now he faces Kevin Gausman, who has pitched solidly this season with a 3.44 ERA but has also shown some vulnerability to left-handed power.

Lowe’s pull-heavy swing and ability to lift the ball against right-handers set up nicely in this matchup. At +371, the odds give a strong value for him to leave the yard again.

Salvador Perez has been on a tear lately, smashing three home runs in his last three games. On Sunday, he went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and five total RBI in the Royals’ 10-3 win over the Phillies, showing he’s locked in at the plate.

Facing Bryce Miller, who has struggled this season with a 5.59 ERA, Perez has a prime opportunity to extend his hot streak.

With 28 home runs, 89 RBI, and a .237 average on the season, Perez remains a strong pick to leave the yard once again, making +413 an enticing prop for today’s matchup.

#2. Aaron Judge: +252

Aaron Judge continues to showcase why he’s one of the most feared sluggers in the league. Over his last six games, he’s launched four home runs, including a solo shot in Sunday’s 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Facing Taj Bradley, a right-handed pitcher with a 4.88 ERA in 2025, Judge has the ideal matchup to extend his hot streak.

\With 48 home runs, 103 RBI, and a .326 batting average on the season, Judge remains a top-tier option for today’s home run prop, making +252 a compelling pick.

#1. Nick Kurtz: +310

Nick Kurtz comes into this matchup red-hot, fresh off a grand slam in Saturday’s 11-5 win over the Reds.

That long ball marked his second homer in the last three games, continuing a surge that has him at 32 home runs and 80 RBI on the season.

Facing Lucas Giolito, who owns a solid 3.31 ERA but has allowed power to right-handed hitters, Kurtz has an ideal setup to extend his streak.

With a .296 average and a knack for driving the ball to all fields, he’s positioned to add another dinger to his tally, making +310 a compelling price for this prop.

